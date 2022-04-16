Top 10 USFL players who have prior NFL experience ft. Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch

The USFL is ready to begin, and football fans will notice familiar names when watching this new league. As one may suspect, the league is filled with plenty of players who failed to stick on NFL rosters.

This is true for players at all positions. However, a few more prominent names stand out, which fans will recognize because of their past in the NFL.

Top 10 USFL players who have NFL experience

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

#10 - Paxton Lynch, QB

Paxton Lynch is a former 2016 first-round pick for the Denver Broncos. The team and the fans expected him to fill the void left by Peyton Manning, which he could never achieve. He was released after two seasons and only four starts. Lynch had four touchdowns, and when he could not beat out Case Keenum, the Broncos cut him.

Lynch is now the backup for the Michigan Panthers as he tries to rebuild his reputation. But not being able to win the job will not bode well for that possibility.

New York Jets v Tennessee Titans

#9 - Taywan Taylor

Taywan Taylor is another rare USFL player who was a high draft pick in the NFL. The receiver was a 2017 third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans but could never stick around as a reliable weapon on offense. His career-high of 466 yards in 2018 is good but not great. He is now with the New Orleans Breakers.

Taylor was also a Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans member before his USFL stint. Standing just under 6-feet tall did not help his cause, especially when he did not show the breakaway speed at that size.

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys

#8 - Jordan Ta'amu, QB

Jordan Ta'amu went second overall in the USFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Bandits. So why is he not in the NFL? Well, Ta'amu bounced around a lot from 2019 to 2021. He also got a shot in the XFL before the league folded in 2020.

Ta'amu was most recently on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad for about a week, summarizing his brief NFL experience. He stands at 6-feet-3 and has shown success in the XFL. He can boost his NFL stock by playing and showing off his abilities on the national stage.

San Antonio Commanders v Arizona Hotshots

#7 - Scooby Wright, LB

Scooby Wright is one of the best names in professional football and will suit up for the Birmingham Stallions. He is a former seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

He was successful in college but is a bit of an undersized linebacker. That is probably why he is not good enough for NFL rosters, but he is still a top option for leagues such as the AAF and the USFL.

Georgia v Tennessee Davin Bellamy

#6 - Davin Bellamy, DE

Davin Bellamy was the first defender off the board and will be playing for the New Orleans Breakers. The former Georgia defender signed out of college with the Houston Texans, only to be cut and bounced around the NFL.

Bellamy stands 6-feet-5 but never showed the explosiveness to stick in the NFL. He was the first defender drafted in the USFL, indicating that he is considered a future star of the league.

Top 5 USFL players with NFL experience

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

#5 - Kyle Lauletta, QB

The Pittsburgh Maulers took Kyle Lauletta seventh overall. The former Richmond quarterback is a former 2018 fourth-round pick of the New York Giants.

Lauletta could never rise within the depth chart and only enjoyed a brief action in an NFL game. The Cleveland Browns had him on the practice squad for a bit, but he has opted to take this new opportunity in the USFL to lead a franchise.

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

#4 - Victor Bolden Jr., WR

Victor Bolden Jr. began his NFL career in 2017 as an undrafted member of the San Francisco 49ers. He got some time as a kick returner but was never seen as a legitimate option at receiver.

He was the first receiver taken in the USFL Draft and will play for the Birmingham Stallions. He stands 5-feet-8 and will look to shine with Alex McGough throwing him the football.

Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills

#3 - Kyle Sloter, QB

Many fans may not be familiar with Kyle Sloter because he played college football in Northern Colorado. But he was signed by the Denver Broncos in 2017 and was most recently with the Minnesota Vikings. That placed him on the active roster to end the 2021 season.

Like most USFL quarterbacks, Sloter is a common name on NFL practice squads. Being drafted in the first round by the New Orleans Breakers offers a fresh start and should prove why NFL teams remained interested in him for several years.

Oakland Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

#2 - Obi Melifonwu, S

Obi Melifonwu is a former 2017 second-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders. Unfortunately, injuries halted any potential process in his rookie season. He then ended up with the New England Patriots, taking home a Super Bowl ring.

The safety is now a vital member of the Tampa Bay Bandits' defense. His second-round status is rare in the USFL, and as long as he can stay healthy, a successful stint is entirely possible for the 6-feet-4 safety.

Ohio State v Michigan

#1 - Shea Patterson, QB

Shea Patterson only had brief NFL experience as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the summer of 2020. But he makes this list as he was the first player off the board in the USFL Draft.

Patterson made a name for himself at Michigan and is now back in the state with the Panthers. He followed up his time in Kansas City with a brief CFL stint. Now he is back in the states and can show off the skills that saw him throw 23 touchdowns as a senior with the Wolverines.

