Top 5 USFL players to watch out for, ft. Shea Patterson, Davin Bellamy, and more

The USFL is set to get underway on Saturday and fans are excited to see all the talent on display in this new spring football league. It goes without saying that the talent pool will not be on par with a league like the NFL. However, there are plenty of notable names that will be on show.

Everyone wants to know about the quarterbacks who will end up being the stars of the show in the USFL. Fans will recognize other big names who already stand out as players to watch out for when Week 1 gets underway this weekend.

Here are the five USFL players who are most likely to take the league by storm.

Davin Bellamy

#5 - Davin Bellamy, DE

Davin Bellamy was the first defender selected in the USFL Draft and will suit up with the New Orleans Breakers. The 27-year-old has bounced around NFL practice squads since 2018 and is finally getting a chance to shine on a national stage.

He is a former Georgia Bulldog and stands nearly 6'4" tall. That is an imposing size along the defensive front and should mean Bellamy has his way with USFL offensive linemen.

USFL News @Newsusfl DE round of the USFL draft recap:



1. Breakers- Davin Bellamy

2. Maulers- Carlo Kemp

3. Stallions- Aaron Adeoye

4. Gamblers- Chris Odom

5. Generals- Bryson Young

6. Stars- Freedom Akinmoladun

7. Bandits- Mekhi Brown

8. Panthers- Adewale Adeoye DE round of the USFL draft recap:1. Breakers- Davin Bellamy2. Maulers- Carlo Kemp3. Stallions- Aaron Adeoye4. Gamblers- Chris Odom5. Generals- Bryson Young6. Stars- Freedom Akinmoladun7. Bandits- Mekhi Brown8. Panthers- Adewale Adeoye

The fact that he was the first defender off the board points towards teams having a ton of faith in him to be a star.

Jordan Ta'amu

#4 - Jordan Ta'amu, QB

Jordan Ta'amu is one of the biggest names in the entire USFL. The quarterback was taken No. 2 overall by the Tampa Bay Bandits and will lead an offense headed by Todd Haley.

Ta'amu was a standout player at Ole Miss and had his opportunities to stick in the NFL. Unfortunately, he only ended up touring practice squads. Yet, he did get a starting job in the XFL and was looking like a top player until the league shut down due to COVID-19.

He stands 6'3" tall and his size is the likely reason why so many NFL teams were interested in seeing what he can do. That is also why he was taken so high by the Bandits as the face of the franchise.

Scooby Wright

#3 - Scooby Wright, LB

Scooby Wright, owner of arguably the best name in the USFL, is set to line up on defense for the Birmingham Stallions. He is a professional football veteran at this point and has played in the NFL, AAF, and XFL.

Wright was a seventh-round pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 after a successful career in college at the University of Arizona. While he could not get on the field in the NFL, he was a regular in both the AAF and XFL before both leagues folded.

Wright now stands out as a clear leader for the Stallions on defense given his wealth of experience in the pro ranks.

Victor Bolden Jr.

#2 - Victor Bolden Jr., WR

One of Wright's teammates is receiver Victor Bolden Jr., who spent a few seasons with the San Francisco 49ers in the past. He was most recently with the Detroit Lions, primarily on the practice squad.

He is notable in this new league because he was the first receiver taken. The 5'8" pass-catcher is clearly held in high regard and is looking to establish himself as a major name this spring.

Shea Patterson

#1 - Shea Patterson, QB

Shea Patterson has a chance to be the face of the USFL after the Michigan Panthers selected him with the first overall pick. The former Michigan Wolverines star had a brief stint in the NFL, along with one in the CFL. Now, he is the starter for the Panthers and the league's top pick.

Michigan Panthers @USFLPanthers



@SheaPatterson_1 Shea was doing Shea things during last night's scrimmage Shea was doing Shea things during last night's scrimmage 🐾@SheaPatterson_1 https://t.co/Vy7qieft3p

That is a lot of hype to live up to, and his performance will indicate how the rest of his professional career goes. If he handles the pressure and plays well, the NFL may come calling again. Yet, if he struggles, he does have former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch waiting on the sidelines as his backup.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat