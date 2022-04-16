USFL rosters 2022: Complete 45-man team list, positions, and coaches

After a 37-year hiatus, the USFL (United States Football League) returns Saturday. Each of the eight teams will play a ten-game schedule at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
The league was revived after being purchased by Fox Sports in 2021. Brian Woods will serve as the president of league operations and CEO.
Players in the USFL may not be as well-known as those in the NFL. But there's a lot of talent that could earn themselves a future shot in the NFL.
Here is a collection of the players and coaches you'll see in the USFL this season.
USFL 2022: Complete list of rosters for each team
Birmingham Stallions roster
The Birmingham Stallions roster isn't as loaded with NFL talent as some in the league. But the defense is one of the deepest in the league. The offense will ride on the shoulders of Alex McGough and Victor Bod
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Jordan Thompson
DT
6'3"
292 lbs
Northwestern
0
Michael Dereus
WR
6' 1"
210 lbs
Georgetown
0
Ryan Langan
LS
6' 1"
227 lbs
Georgia Southern
1
Peyton Ramzy
WR
6'3"
214 lbs
Tuskegee
2
Alex McGough
QB
6'3"
214 lbs
Florida International
3
Tae Hayes
CB
5' 9"
182 lbs
Florida International
4
Osirus Mitchell
WR
6' 5"
210 lbs
Mississippi State
5
Christian McFarland
S
5' 11"
200 lbs
Idaho State
6
J'Mar Smith
QB
6' 1"
218 lbs
Lousiana Tech
7
Victor Bolden Jr.
WR
5' 9"
175 lbs
Oregon State
7
DeMarquis Gates
LB
6' 2"
230 lbs
Ole Miss
9
Tyree Robinson
S
6 2"
215 lbs
Oregon
10
Brandon Aubrey
K
6' 3"
200 lbs
Notre Dame
11
CJ Marable
RB
5' 10"
194 lbs
Coastal Carolina
13
Manasseh Bailey
WR
5' 11"
190 lbs
Morgan State
14
Suge Surratt
TE
6' 3"
234 lbs
Wake Forest
15
Colby Wadman
P
6' 1"
185 lbs
UC Davis
17
Marlon Williams
WR
5' 11"
204 lbs
UCF
20
Tony Brooks-James
RB
5' 9"
190 lbs
Oregon
21
Byran Mills
CB
6' 1"
174 lbs
North Carolina Central
22
Lorenzo Burns
LB
5' 11"
183 lbs
Arizona
26
Josh Shaw
CB
6' 0"
195 lbs
USC
27
JoJo Tillery
S
6' 2"
210 lbs
Wofford
29
Brian Allen
LB
6' 3"
210 lbs
Utah
33
Scooby Wright III
CB
6' 1"
246 lbs
Arizona
36
Nate Holley
S
6' 1"
210 lbs
Kent State
38
Jordan Chunn
RB
6' 0"
230 lbs
Troy
40
Brody Buck
LB
6' 1"
230 lbs
Northwest Missouri State
41
Jason Ferris
LB
6' 3"
220 lbs
Montana Western
44
Bobby Holly
FB
5' 11"
240 lbs
Louisiana Tech
47
DeMarquis Gates
LB
6' 2"
221 lbs
Ole Miss
50
Justice Powers
T
6' 3"
295 lbs
UAB
51
Jordan McCray
C
6' 2"
280 lbs
UCF
53
Matthew Snow
T
6' 6"
325 lbs
Pace
55
Jonathan Newsome
DE
6' 4"
256 lbs
Ball State
57
Terrill Hanks
LB
6' 3"
220 lbs
New Mexico State
73
Darius Harper
T
6' 6"
310 lbs
Cincinnati
74
O'Shea Dugas
T
6' 4"
335 lbs
Lousiana Tech
76
Marquez Tucker
OL
6' 4"
291 lbs
Southern Utah
77
Ryan Pope
OL
6' 7"
315 lbs
San Diego State
78
Cameron Hunt
G
6' 4"
305 lbs
Oregon
86
Cary Angeline
TE
6' 7"
250 lbs
North Carolina State
90
Aaron Adeoye
DE
6' 6"
273 lbs
Southeast Missouri State
91
Chauncy Haney
DE
6' 5"
260 lbs
North Greenville
95
Seth Thomas
DE
6' 6"
270 lbs
Northern Iowa
97
Willie Yarbary
DT
6' 3"
295 lbs
Wake Forest
99
Dondrea Tillman
DE
6'3"
247 lbs
Indiana (PA)
Birmingham Stallions coaching staff
The Stallions' head coach is Skip Holtz. Holtz will also serve as the team's offensive coordinator.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Skip Holtz
Skip Holtz
John Chavis
Houston Gamblers roster
The Houston Gamblers will serve as underdogs in the 2022 season. Quarterback Clayton Thorson could change that narrative. Thorson is a former fifth-round pick in the NFL who is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Ryan White
CB
5' 11"
196 lbs
Auburn
1
Isaiah Zuber
WR
6' 0"
190 lbs
Mississippi State
2
Dalyn Dawkins
RB
5' 7"
183 lbs
Colorado State
3
Azeem Victor
LB
6' 3"
231 lbs
Washington
4
Will Likely
CB
5' 7"
179 lbs
Maryland
5
Reggie Northrup
LB
6' 1"
220 lbs
Florida State
6
Howard Wilson
CB
6' 1"
185 lbs
Houston
7
Mark Thompson
RB
6' 2"
235 lbs
Florida
8
Brandon Barnes
TE
6' 4"
255 lbs
Alabama State
9
Andrew Soroh
S
6' 0"
185 lbs
Florida Atlantic
10
Tyler Simmons
WR
6' 2"
201 lbs
Georgia
11
Kenji Bahar
QB
6' 3"
200 lbs
Monmouth
12
Devwah Whaley
RB
5' 11"
212 lbs
Arkansas
15
Donald Payne
LB
6' 0"
228 lbs
Stetson
16
Tyler Palka
WR
6' 1"
200 lbs
Gannon (PA)
17
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
WR
6' 1"
200 lbs
North Carolina
18
Clayton Thorson
QB
6' 4"
225 lbs
Northwestern
19
Nick Vogel
K
5' 9"
190 lbs
UAB
20
Drew Lewis
LB
6' 5"
195 lbs
Colorado
21
Jamar Summers
CB
5' 11"
191 lbs
Connecticut
22
Manny Bunch
S
6' 1"
210 lbs
Tulsa
23
JoJo Ward
WR
5' 9"
175 lbs
Hawaii
24
Stanley Green
CB
6' 0"
200 lbs
Illinois
31
Jerry Cantave
CB
6' 3"
190 lbs
William Jewell
32
Micah Abernathy
CB
6' 0"
195 lbs
Tennessee
36
Andrew Galitz
P
6' 0"
195 lbs
Baylor
38
Tucker Addington
LS
6' 2"
230 lbs
Sam Houston State
42
Beniquez Brown
LB
6' 1"
196 lbs
Mississippi State
50
Drequan Brown
DE
6' 1"
233 lbs
Central Oklahoma
51
Erick Browne
OL
6' 4"
316 lbs
Merrimack
52
Domenique Davis
DT
6' 3"
315 lbs
UNC-Pembroke
55
John Yarbrough
T
6' 5"
301 lbs
Richmond
60
Kristjan Sokoli
OL
6 '5"
300 lbs
Buffalo
66
Nich Buchanan
OL
6' 3"
303 lbs
Florida
70
Terrone Prescod
OL
6' 5"
330 lbs
North Carolina State
74
Avery Gennesy
T
6' 4"
321 lbs
Texas A&M
77
Tyler Higby
OL
6' 5"
300 lbs
Michigan State
78
Brandon Hitner
OL
6' 6"
305 lbs
Villanova
86
Julian Allen
TE
6' 3"
248 lbs
Southern Miss
88
Teo Redding
WR
6' 1"
176 lbs
Bowling Green
90
Josh Avery
DT
6' 3"
320 lbs
Southeast Missouri State
91
Cory Thomas
DT
6' 5"
310 lbs
Mississippi State
92
Malik Harris
DE
6' 5"
265 lbs
Incarnate World
93
Chris Odom
DE
6' 3"
245 lbs
Arkansas State
94
Tomasi Laulile
DT
6' 3"
300 lbs
BYU
99
Ahmad Gooden
DE
6' 2"
243 lbs
Standford
Houston Gamblers coaching staff
The Gamblers' head coach is Kevin Sumlin, who has a head coaching record of 95-63 throughout his career.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Kevin Sumlin
J.D. Runnels
David Beaty
Michigan Panthers roster
The Michigan Panthers have star power at quarterback. Shae Patterson and Paxton Lynch will provide the Panthers a legitimate chance to win the league this season.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Marquel Harrell
G
6' 3"
295 lbs
Auburn
0
Syrus Tuitele
OL
6' 6"
311 lbs
Fresno State
0
Walter Palmore
DT
6' 3"
317 lbs
Missouri
1
Jameson Houston
CB
5' 11"
200 lbs
Baylor
2
Shae Patterson
QB
6' 1"
210 lbs
Michigan
3
Reggie Corbin
RB
5' 9"
205 lbs
Illinois
4
Taiwan Jones
LB
6' 3"
249 lbs
Michigan State
5
Tino Ellis
CB
6' 1"
194 lbs
Maryland
6
Orion Stewart
S
6' 0"
205 lbs
Baylor
7
Lance Lenoir Jr.
WR
6' 0"
207 lbs
Western Illinois
8
Quincy Abdeboyejo
WR
6' 3"
185 lbs
Ole Miss
9
Ray Bolden
WR
5' 9"
165 lbs
Stony Brook
10
Frank Ginda
LB
6' 0"
236 lbs
San Jose State
11
La'Michael Pettway
TE
6' 2"
219 lbs
Iowa State
12
Paxton Lynch
QB
6' 7"
245 lbs
Memphis
13
Jeff Badet
WR
5' 11"
183 lbs
Oklahoma
14
Joseph Putu
CB
6' 2"
195 lbs
Florida
15
Cameron Scarlett
RB
6' 0"
220 lbs
Stanford
17
Michael Corrizosa
P
5' 9"
225 lbs
San Jose State
18
Devin Ross
WR
5' 9"
181 lbs
Colorado
20
Kieron Williams
S
6' 1"
195 lbs
Nebraska
21
Dominique Martin
CB
5' 10"
180 lbs
Tarleton State
22
Warren Saba
S
5' 9"
193 lbs
East Carolina
23
Jalin Burrell
CB
5' 11"
200 lbs
New Mexico
24
Sean Williams
S
6' 1"
215 lbs
Navy
25
Stevie Scott III
RB
6' 1"
225 lbs
Indiana
32
Justin Lorenz Hughes
LB
6' 1"
229 lbs
Kansas State
42
Tre' Threat
LB
6' 2"
260 lbs
Jacksonville State
44
Terry Myrick
LB
5' 11"
225 lbs
Eastern Michigan
50
Teton Saltes
OL
6' 5"
300 lbs
New Mexico
52
Shane Griffin
LS
6' 4"
253 lbs
West Chester
54
Cordel Iwuagwu
OL
6' 3"
309 lbs
TCU
55
Adewale Adeoye
DE
6' 4"
270 lbs
Utah State
56
Tejan Koroma
OL
6' 1"
290 lbs
BYU
64
Josh Dunlop
T
6' 7"
315 lbs
UTSA
75
Maea Teuhema
OL
6' 5"
315 lbs
Southeastern Louisiana
76
Sean Pollard
OL
6' 5"
315 lbs
Clemson
77
Keith Williams
OL
6' 7"
322 lbs
Nebraska
79
Daishawn Dixon
OL
6' 4"
331 lbs
San Diego State
85
Marcus Baugh
TE
6' 8"
240 lbs
Ohio State
86
Joey Magnifico
TE
6' 4"
245 lbs
Memphis
88
Connor Davis
TE
6' 8"
260 lbs
Stony Brook
92
Kyshonn Tyson
DT
6' 4"
280 lbs
Grand Valley College
94
Jaquan Bailey
DT
6' 1"
281 lbs
Iowa State
96
T.J. Carter
DT
6' 3"
279 lbs
Kentucky
97
Chase DeMoor
DE
6' 5"
250 lbs
Central Washington
99
Cavon Walker
DE
6'2"
275 lbs
Maryland
Michigan Panthers coaching staff
The Panthers also have star power in their coaching ranks in the form of former NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Jeff Fisher.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Jeff Fisher
Eric Marty
Daniel Carrel
New Jersey Generals roster
The New Jersey Generals possess the least amount of star players on their roster. Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber will look to lead the way.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Cameron Echols-Luper
WR
6' 1"
195 lbs
Western Kentucky
0
Woody Brandom
TE
6' 5"
260 lbs
Sam Houston State
0
Deyon Sizer
DE
6' 4"
280 lbs
CSU Pueblo
1
De'Andre Johnson
QB
6' 2"
188 lbs
Texas Southern
2
Luis Perez
QB
6' 3"
222 lbs
Texas A&M-Commerce
3
Trey Williams
RB
5' 11"
230 lbs
Texas A&M
4
D'Juan Hines
LB
6' 1"
235 lbs
Houston
5
KaVontae Turpin
WR
5' 9"
155 lbs
TCU
6
J'Mon Moore
WR
6' 2"
226 lbs
Missouri
7
Dravon Askew-Henry
S
6' 0"
203 lbs
West Virginia
8
David Rivers III
CB
6' 1"
185 lbs
Youngstown State
9
Mike Weber
RB
5' 10"
211 lbs
Ohio State
10
Darrius Shepherd
WR
5' 10"
185 lbs
North Dakota State
10
Trae Elston
CB
6' 0"
185 lbs
Ole Miss
11
Nick Rose
K
5' 11"
178 lbs
Texas
12
Mike Bell
S
6' 2"
210 lbs
Fresno State
13
Alonzo Moore
WR
6' 1"
195 lbs
Nebraska
15
Tim Walton Jr.
LB
6' 2"
230 lbs
Texas Southern
19
Brock Miller
K
6' 0"
195 lbs
Southern Utah
22
Christian Tutt
CB
5' 11"
185 lbs
Auburn
24
Paris Ford
S
6' 0"
190 lbs
Pittsburgh
25
Shalom Luani
S
6' 0"
201 lbs
Washington State
26
DeJuan Neal
CB
6' 0"
190 lbs
Shepherd (WV)
27
Darius Victor
RB
5' 8"
209 lbs
Towson
41
De'Vante Bausby
CB
6' 0"
190 lbs
Pittsburg State (KS)
45
Chris Orr
LB
6' 0"
227 lbs
Wisconsin
49
Angelo Garbutt
LB
6' 2"
232 lbs
Missouri State
51
Garrett McGhin
T
6' 5"
320 lbs
East Carolina
55
Kolin Hill
DE
6' 2
235 lbs
Texas Tech
56
Bryson Young
DE
6' 5"
250 lbs
Oregon
57
Mike Brown
G
6' 4"
320 lbs
West Virginia
68
Jake Lacina
OL
6' 4"
300 lbs
Augustana (SD)
69
Evan Heim
OL
6' 3"
305 lbs
Minnesota-State Mankato
70
Robert Myers
OL
6' 5"
325 lbs
Tennessee State
71
Calvin Ashley
T
6' 6"
310 lbs
Florida A&M
72
Terry Poole
T
6' 5"
325 lbs
San Diego State
76
Brandon Haskin
OL
6' 3"
315 lbs
Tennessee State
80
Braedon Bowman
TE
6' 4"
235 lbs
South Alabama
81
Randy Satterfield
WR
6' 4"
210 lbs
Lyon College (AR)
85
Nick Truesdell
TE
6' 6"
252 lbs
Grand Rapids CC (MI)
89
Scott Flanick
LS
6' 1"
235 lbs
Army
90
Toby Johnson
DT
6' 4"
320 lbs
Georgia
97
Destiny Vaeyo
DT
6' 4"
301 lbs
Washington State
98
Kalani Vakamelialo
DT
6' 3"
322 lbs
Oregon State
99
Tyshun Render
DE
6' 3"
255 lbs
Middle Tennessee State
New Jersey Generals coaching staff
The 68-year-old Mike Riley is the head coach of the Generals.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Mike Riley
Steve Smith
Cris Dishman
New Orleans Breakers roster
The New Orleans Breakers drafted quarterback Kyle Sloter with the last pick in the first round. Sloter will have some NFL experience to throw to, in the form of wide receiver Taywan Taylor.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Donnell Greene
T
6' 5"
335 lbs
Minnesota
0
Liam Dobson
G
6' 3"
331 lbs
Texas State
1
Shawn Poindexter
WR
6' 5"
225 lbs
Arizona
2
Johnnie Dixon
WR
5' 11"
200 lbs
Ohio State
3
Adonis Alexander
CB
6' 3"
190 lbs
Virginia Tech
4
Manny Patterson
CB
5' 10"
180 lbs
Maine
5
Chad Williams
WR
6' 1"
205 lbs
Grambling State
6
T.J. Logan Jr.
RB
5' 9"
196 lbs
North Carolina
7
Austin MacGinnis
K
5' 10"
185 lbs
Kentucky
8
Nigel Chavis
DE
6' 1"
230 lbs
Norfolk State
9
Jonathan Adams
WR
6' 3"
220 lbs
Arkansas State
10
Kyle Sloter
QB
6' 5"
218 lbs
Northern Colorado
11
Zach Smith
QB
6' 2"
227 lbs
Tulsa
12
Larry Rose III
RB
5' 10"
192 lbs
New Mexico State
13
Taywan Taylor
WR
5' 11"
203 lbs
Western Kentucky
14
Nevelle Clark
CB
6' 1"
187 lbs
Central Florida
16
Aashari Crosswell
S
6' 0"
196 lbs
Arizona State
18
Dartez Jacobs
S
6' 2"
200 lbs
Georgia State
19
Matt White
K
6' 1"
190 lbs
Monmouth
20
Vontae Diggs
LB
6' 2"
229 lbs
UConn
21
Jalen Embry
CB
6' 0"
195 lbs
Northern Illinois
22
Diondre Wallace
LB
6' 0"
233 lbs
Towson
23
Jared Elder
S
5' 11"
195 lbs
West Chester
28
Keith Washington II
CB
6' 1"
190 lbs
West Virginia
31
Jordan Ellis
RB
5' 10"
220 lbs
Virginia
35
Ike Brown
CB
6' 0"
190 lbs
Florida International
45
Jerod Fernandez
LB
5' 11"
227 lbs
North Carolina State
51
Christopher Okoye
DT
6' 5"
320 lbs
Ferris State
53
Jalen Allen
G
6' 3"
284 lbs
Charlotte
54
Toree Boyd
OL
6' 3"
305 lbw
Howard
55
James Folston Jr.
DE
6' 3"
233 lbs
Pittsburgh
56
Davin Bellamy
DE
6' 5"
259 lbs
Georgia
58
Shareef Miller
DE
6' 4"
254 lbs
Penn State
60
Turner Bernard
LS
6' 1"
239 lbs
San Diego State
65
Jared Thomas
G
6' 4"
310 lbs
Northwestern
67
Steven Rowzee
G
6' 3"
335 lbs
Troy
74
Marquis Lucas
T
6' 4"
318 lbs
West Virginia
77
Paul Adams
T
6' 5"
317 lbs
Missouri
79
Kai Absheer
OL
6' 4
335 lbs
Florida International University
80
Sal Cannella
TE
6' 5"
230 lbs
Auburn
81
Justin Johnson
TE
6' 3"
235 lbs
Mississippi State
85
EJ Bibbs
TE
6' 3"
260 bs
Iowa State
92
Shakir Soto
DT
6' 3"
290 lbs
Pittsburgh
94
Anree Saint-Amour
DE
6' 3"
260 lbs
Georgia Tech
98
Connor Christian
DT
6' 3"
270 lbs
Jacksonville State
99
Kamilo Tongamoa
DT
6' 5"
325 lbs
Iowa State
New Orleans Breakers coaching staff
The Breakers will be coached by former North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Larry Fedora
Noel Mazzone
Jonathan Tenuta
Philadelphia Stars roster
The Philadelphia Stars have the USFL Spring League MVP at quarterback in Bryan Scott. That gives them a serious shot at winning the league.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Pro Wells
TE
6' 4"
257 lbs
TCU
0
Jack Tocho
S
6' 1"
195 lbs
North Carolina State
1
Marcus Lewis
CB
6' 1"
196 lbs
Maryland
2
Jordan Suell
WR
6' 5"
205 lbs
Southern Oregon
3
Bradley Sylve
CB
6' 0"
181 lbs
Alabama
4
LaDarius Wiley
S
6' 1"
210 lbs
Vanderbilt
5
Matt Colburn II
RB
5' 10"
201 lbs
Wake Forest
6
Darnell Holland
RB
5' 10"
200 lbs
Kennesaw State
7
Devin Gray
WR
5' 11"
183 lbs
Cincinnati
8
Channing Stribling
CB
6' 2"
175 lbs
Michigan
9
Brennan Eagles
WR
6' 3"
225 lbs
Texas
10
Case Cookus
QB
6' 4"
205 lbs
Northern Arizona
11
Solomon Wise
LB
6' 5"
245 lbs
Alcorn State
12
Chris Rowland
WR
5' 8"
179 lbs
Tennessee State
13
Maurice Alexander
WR
5' 11"
180 lbs
Florida International
14
Diondre Overton
WR
6' 5"
210 lbs
Clemson
18
Bryan Scott
QB
6' 2"
220 lbs
Occidental
19
Matt Mengel
K
6' 2"
220 lbs
UCLA
20
Evan Worthington
S
6' 2"
215 lbs
Colorado
21
Cody Brown
S
6' 0"
201 lbs
Arkansas State
22
Te'Von Coney
LB
6' 1"
230 lbs
Notre Dame
23
Mazzi Wilkins
CB
6' 0"
191 lbs
South Florida
25
Paul Terry
RB
5' 8"
205 lbs
Eastern New Mexico
29
Amani Dennis
CB
5' 11"
180 lbs
Carthage
30
Jordan Moore
LB
6' 3"
225 lbs
UTSA
36
Ahmad Dixon
S
6' 0"
210 lbs
Baylor
50
Michael Rodriquez
T
6' 6"
296 lbs
Louisiana Tech
52
Josh Banderas
LB
6' 2"
238 lbs
Nebraska
55
Gabriel Sewell Jr.
LB
6' 0"
245 lbs
Nevada
58
Adam Rodriquez
DE
6' 2"
245 lbs
Weber State
59
Carroll Phillips
DE
6' 2"
245 lbw
Illinois
64
Jackson Scott-Brown
OL
6' 4"
315 lbs
Northern Iowa
65
Sean Brown
OL
6' 3"
320 lbs
Mississippi Valley State
69
Ryan Navarro
LS
6' 2"
223 lbw
Oregon State
72
Paul Nosworthy
OL
6' 4"
320 lbs
Buffalo
73
Jacob Burton
T
6' 6"
312 lbs
Baylor
74
Blake Camper
T
6' 8"
309 lbs
South Carolina
75
Gunner Vogel
OL
6' 6"
308 lbs
Northwestern
77
Lene Maiava
OL
6' 5"
300 lbs
Arizona
78
Jahair Jones
OL
6' 4"
311 lbs
Miami (FL)
84
Bug Howard
TE
6' 5"
240 lbs
North Carolina
88
Artayvious Lynn
TE
6' 4"
262 lbs
TCU
90
Gus Cumberlander
DE
6' 7"
260 lbs
Oregon
92
Freedom Akinmoladun
DE
6' 3"
278 lbs
Nebraska
94
Michael Barnett
DT
6' 4"
304 lbs
Georgia
97
Chris Nelson
DT
6' 3"
310 lbs
Texas
98
Jerome Johnson
DT
6' 1"
297 lbs
Indiana
Philadelphia Stars coaching staff
The Stars' head coach is Bart Andrus, who will also be the offensive coordinator.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Bart Andrus
Bart Andrus
Brad Miller
Pittsburgh Maulers roster
The Pittsburgh Maulers have a notable name at quarterback in former NFL draft pick Kyle Lauletta.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Isaiah Battle
T
6' 7"
310 lbs
Clemson
0
Madre London
RB
6' 1"
218 lbs
Tennessee
1
Branden Mack
WR
6' 5"
220 lbs
Temple
2
Terrell Bonds
CB
5' 8"
182 lbw
Tennessee State
3
Ajene Harris
CB
5' 10"
185 lbs
USC
4
Bailey Gunther
WR
6' 0"
188 lbs
San Jose State
5
Kyle Lauletta
QB
6' 3"
222 lbs
Richmond
6
Malcolm Howard
LB
6' 3"
225 lbs
Central Oklahoma
7
Delvon Hardaway
WR
6' 0"
198 lbs
Fresno State
8
Tyson Graham Jr.
LB
6' 4"
250 lbs
South Dakota
9
Darrius Moragne
DT
6' 5"
295 lbs
Kansas
10
Jeff Thomas
WR
5' 9"
175 lbs
Miami (FL)
11
Keith Gipson Jr.
CB
6' 2"
200 lbs
Mary-Hardin Baylor
12
Josh Love
QB
6' 2"
205 lbs
San Jose State
16
Ramiz Ahmed
K
6' 0"
195 lbs
Nevada
17
Matt Seybert
TE
6' 4"
250 lbs
Michigan State
18
Maxx Duffy
P
6' 1"
190 lbs
Kentucky
20
Malcolm Emore
S
5' 11"
185 lbs
Central Methodist
21
Arnold Tarpley III
S
6' 1"
203 lbs
Vanderbilt
22
Bryce Torneden
S
5' 9"
190 lbs
Kansas
23
Prince Robinson
CB
5' 11"
190 lbs
Tarleton State
24
Jaylon McClain-Sapp
CB
5' 10"
183 lbs
Marshall
31
Kyahva Tezino
LB
6' 0"
235 lbs
San Diego State
37
Garrett Groshek
RB
5' 11"
220 lbs
Wisconsin
38
Winston Dimel
FB
6' 1"
235 lbs
Kansas State
44
E.J. Ejiya
LB
5' 11"
231 lbs
North Texas
45
Dale Warren
LB
6' 1"
230 lbs
Chattanooga
48
Mitchell Fraboni
LS
6' 2"
223 lbs
Arizona State
51
Justin Evans
OL
6' 4"
310 lbs
South Carolina State
52
Blair Brown
LB
5' 11"
238 lbs
Ohio
56
Eric Assoua
DE
6' 2"
250 lbw
Western Michigan
58
Brayden Patton
OL
6' 5"
309 lbs
Northern Illinois
62
Abdul Beecham
OL
6' 2"
321 lbs
Kansas State
67
Jon Dietzen
G
6' 4"
312 lbs
Wisconsin
68
Chidi Okeke
T
6' 6"
315 lbs
Tennessee State
72
Charles Baldwin
T
6' 5"
305 lbs
Youngstown State
74
Nico Falah
OL
6' 4"
301 lbs
USC
78
Vadal Alexander
OL
6' 5"
336 lbs
LSU
85
Hunter Thedford
TE
6' 6"
260 lbs
Utah
89
Tre Walker
WR
5' 11"
180 lbs
San Jose State
90
Ethan Westbrooks
DT
6' 4"
287 lbs
West Texas A&M
91
Boogie Roberts
DT
6' 2"
290 lbs
San Jose State
92
Jermaine Pharms Jr.
DT
6' 3"
301 lbs
Friends
94
Olive Sagapolu
DT
6' 2"
341 lbs
Wisconsin
95
Nasir Player
DE
6' 5"
271 lbs
East Tennessee State
99
Carlo Kemp
DE
6' 5"
240 lbs
Michigan
Pittsburgh Maulers coaching staff
Maulers head coach is Kirby Wilson, who served 23 seasons as a running back coach in the NFL.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinator
Kirby Wilson
John Tomlinson
Jarren Horton
Tampa Bay Bandits roster
The Tampa Bay Bandits are a popular pick to win the USFL. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
0
Eli Lamar Rodgers
WR
5' 10"
187 lbs
Louisville
0
Jalen Booth
T
6' 4"
375 lbs
Indiana State
0
Adam Shuler
DE
6' 5"
285 lbs
Florida
0
Zac Dowe
DE
6' 4"
271 lbs
BYU
2
Rashard Causey
CB
6' 0"
195 lbs
UCF
3
Brady White
QB
6' 1"
215 lbs
Memphis
4
Derrick Dillon
WR
5' 11"
179 lbs
LSU
5
Davante Davis
CB
6' 2"
195 lbs
Texas
6
Christian Sam
LB
6' 2"
240 lbs
Arizona State
7
Christian Campbell
CB
6' 1"
195 lbs
Penn State
8
Johnny Maxey Jr.
DE
6' 4"
255 lbs
Tiffin
9
Rannell Hall
CB
6' 1"
201 lbs
Central Florida
10
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
6' 3"
221 lbs
Ole Miss
11
Derrick Willies
WR
6' 4"
210 lbs
Texas Tech
12
Tyler Rausa
K
5' 9'
180 lbs
Boise State
13
Vinny Papale
WR
6' 1"
205 lbs
Deleware
16
Brandon Wright
K
5' 10"
175 lbs
Georgia State
17
Jordan Lasley
WR
6' 2"
206 lbs
UCLA
20
Obi Melifonwu
S
6' 4"
224 lbs
Connecticut
21
Delrick Abrams Jr.
CB
6' 3"
195 lbs
Colorado
22
Anthony Cioffi
S
6' 0"
200 lbs
Rutgers
25
Keith Mumphery
WR
6' 0"
215 lbs
Michigan State
28
BJ Emmons
RB
5' 11"
215 lbs
Florida Atlantic
29
Juwan Washington
RB
5' 6"
190 lbs
San Diego State
30
Quenton Meeks
CB
6' 2"
200 lbs
Stanford
40
Stephen Griffin
S
6' 3"
206 lbs
North Carolina State
41
Greg Reaves
LB
6' 2"
241 lbs
South Florida
42
Antonio Reed
S
6' 0"
212 lbs
Nebraska
43
Emmanuel Beal
LB
6' 0"
223 lbs
Oklahoma
44
Ryan DiSalvo
LS
6' 4"
245 lbs
San Jose State
50
Mekhi Brown
DE
6' 5"
241 lbs
Tennessee State
51
Damien Mama
OL
6' 3"
334 lbs
USC
55
Michael Scott
DE
6' 5"
240 lbs
Oklahoma State
56
Travis Feeny
LB
6' 4"
240 lbs
Washington
61
Burno Reagan
OL
6' 3"
335 lbs
Vanderbilt
64
Fred Lauina
G
6' 4"
315 lbs
Oregon State
65
Corbin Kaufusi
T
6' 9"
320 lbs
BYU
70
Matthew Burrell Jr.
OL
6' 4"
310 lbs
Ohio State
72
Tyler Catalina
T
6' 6"
315 lbs
Georgia
73
Juwann Bushell-Beatty
T
6' 6"
318 lbs
Michigan
77
Jarron Jones
T
6' 6"
315 lbs
Notre Dame
80
John Franklin III
WR
6' 1"
185 lbs
Florida Atlantic
81
Rashard Davis
WR
5' 9"
175 lbs
James Madison
85
Cheyenne O'Grady
TE
6' 4"
245 lbs
Arkansas
88
De'Quan Hampton
TE
6' 3"
223 lbs
USC
90
Austrian Robinson
DT
6' 3"
300 lbs
Ole Miss
94
Daylon Mack
DT
6' 1"
340 lbs
Texas A&M
97
Reggie Howard
DT
6' 3"
290 lbs
Toledo
99
John Atkins
DT
6' 3"
320 lbs
Georgia
Tampa Bay Bandits coaching staff
The Bandits are also a popular pick due to having the most recognizable head coach in the league in NFL coaching veteran Todd Haley.
Head Coach
Offensive Coordinator
Defensive Coordinators
Todd Hailey
Bob Saunders
Pepper Johnson
The USFL kicks off Saturday with the Gamblers vs. Panthers
The USFL action will begin Saturday in a matchup at noon E.T. The Gamblers and Panthers will face one another in the first of many matchups of the season that figure to be entertaining for many and all football fans.