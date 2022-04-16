USFL rosters 2022: Complete 45-man team list, positions, and coaches

After a 37-year hiatus, the USFL (United States Football League) returns Saturday. Each of the eight teams will play a ten-game schedule at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

The league was revived after being purchased by Fox Sports in 2021. Brian Woods will serve as the president of league operations and CEO.

Players in the USFL may not be as well-known as those in the NFL. But there's a lot of talent that could earn themselves a future shot in the NFL.

Here is a collection of the players and coaches you'll see in the USFL this season.

USFL 2022: Complete list of rosters for each team

Birmingham Stallions roster

The Birmingham Stallions roster isn't as loaded with NFL talent as some in the league. But the defense is one of the deepest in the league. The offense will ride on the shoulders of Alex McGough and Victor Bod

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Jordan Thompson DT 6'3" 292 lbs Northwestern 0 Michael Dereus WR 6' 1" 210 lbs Georgetown 0 Ryan Langan LS 6' 1" 227 lbs Georgia Southern 1 Peyton Ramzy WR 6'3" 214 lbs Tuskegee 2 Alex McGough QB 6'3" 214 lbs Florida International 3 Tae Hayes CB 5' 9" 182 lbs Florida International 4 Osirus Mitchell WR 6' 5" 210 lbs Mississippi State 5 Christian McFarland S 5' 11" 200 lbs Idaho State 6 J'Mar Smith QB 6' 1" 218 lbs Lousiana Tech 7 Victor Bolden Jr. WR 5' 9" 175 lbs Oregon State 7 DeMarquis Gates LB 6' 2" 230 lbs Ole Miss 9 Tyree Robinson S 6 2" 215 lbs Oregon 10 Brandon Aubrey K 6' 3" 200 lbs Notre Dame 11 CJ Marable RB 5' 10" 194 lbs Coastal Carolina 13 Manasseh Bailey WR 5' 11" 190 lbs Morgan State 14 Suge Surratt TE 6' 3" 234 lbs Wake Forest 15 Colby Wadman P 6' 1" 185 lbs UC Davis 17 Marlon Williams WR 5' 11" 204 lbs UCF 20 Tony Brooks-James RB 5' 9" 190 lbs Oregon 21 Byran Mills CB 6' 1" 174 lbs North Carolina Central 22 Lorenzo Burns LB 5' 11" 183 lbs Arizona 26 Josh Shaw CB 6' 0" 195 lbs USC 27 JoJo Tillery S 6' 2" 210 lbs Wofford 29 Brian Allen LB 6' 3" 210 lbs Utah 33 Scooby Wright III CB 6' 1" 246 lbs Arizona 36 Nate Holley S 6' 1" 210 lbs Kent State 38 Jordan Chunn RB 6' 0" 230 lbs Troy 40 Brody Buck LB 6' 1" 230 lbs Northwest Missouri State 41 Jason Ferris LB 6' 3" 220 lbs Montana Western 44 Bobby Holly FB 5' 11" 240 lbs Louisiana Tech 47 DeMarquis Gates LB 6' 2" 221 lbs Ole Miss 50 Justice Powers T 6' 3" 295 lbs UAB 51 Jordan McCray C 6' 2" 280 lbs UCF 53 Matthew Snow T 6' 6" 325 lbs Pace 55 Jonathan Newsome DE 6' 4" 256 lbs Ball State 57 Terrill Hanks LB 6' 3" 220 lbs New Mexico State 73 Darius Harper T 6' 6" 310 lbs Cincinnati 74 O'Shea Dugas T 6' 4" 335 lbs Lousiana Tech 76 Marquez Tucker OL 6' 4" 291 lbs Southern Utah 77 Ryan Pope OL 6' 7" 315 lbs San Diego State 78 Cameron Hunt G 6' 4" 305 lbs Oregon 86 Cary Angeline TE 6' 7" 250 lbs North Carolina State 90 Aaron Adeoye DE 6' 6" 273 lbs Southeast Missouri State 91 Chauncy Haney DE 6' 5" 260 lbs North Greenville 95 Seth Thomas DE 6' 6" 270 lbs Northern Iowa 97 Willie Yarbary DT 6' 3" 295 lbs Wake Forest 99 Dondrea Tillman DE 6'3" 247 lbs Indiana (PA)

Birmingham Stallions coaching staff

The Stallions' head coach is Skip Holtz. Holtz will also serve as the team's offensive coordinator.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Skip Holtz Skip Holtz John Chavis

Houston Gamblers roster

The Houston Gamblers will serve as underdogs in the 2022 season. Quarterback Clayton Thorson could change that narrative. Thorson is a former fifth-round pick in the NFL who is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Ryan White CB 5' 11" 196 lbs Auburn 1 Isaiah Zuber WR 6' 0" 190 lbs Mississippi State 2 Dalyn Dawkins RB 5' 7" 183 lbs Colorado State 3 Azeem Victor LB 6' 3" 231 lbs Washington 4 Will Likely CB 5' 7" 179 lbs Maryland 5 Reggie Northrup LB 6' 1" 220 lbs Florida State 6 Howard Wilson CB 6' 1" 185 lbs Houston 7 Mark Thompson RB 6' 2" 235 lbs Florida 8 Brandon Barnes TE 6' 4" 255 lbs Alabama State 9 Andrew Soroh S 6' 0" 185 lbs Florida Atlantic 10 Tyler Simmons WR 6' 2" 201 lbs Georgia 11 Kenji Bahar QB 6' 3" 200 lbs Monmouth 12 Devwah Whaley RB 5' 11" 212 lbs Arkansas 15 Donald Payne LB 6' 0" 228 lbs Stetson 16 Tyler Palka WR 6' 1" 200 lbs Gannon (PA) 17 Anthony Ratliff-Williams WR 6' 1" 200 lbs North Carolina 18 Clayton Thorson QB 6' 4" 225 lbs Northwestern 19 Nick Vogel K 5' 9" 190 lbs UAB 20 Drew Lewis LB 6' 5" 195 lbs Colorado 21 Jamar Summers CB 5' 11" 191 lbs Connecticut 22 Manny Bunch S 6' 1" 210 lbs Tulsa 23 JoJo Ward WR 5' 9" 175 lbs Hawaii 24 Stanley Green CB 6' 0" 200 lbs Illinois 31 Jerry Cantave CB 6' 3" 190 lbs William Jewell 32 Micah Abernathy CB 6' 0" 195 lbs Tennessee 36 Andrew Galitz P 6' 0" 195 lbs Baylor 38 Tucker Addington LS 6' 2" 230 lbs Sam Houston State 42 Beniquez Brown LB 6' 1" 196 lbs Mississippi State 50 Drequan Brown DE 6' 1" 233 lbs Central Oklahoma 51 Erick Browne OL 6' 4" 316 lbs Merrimack 52 Domenique Davis DT 6' 3" 315 lbs UNC-Pembroke 55 John Yarbrough T 6' 5" 301 lbs Richmond 60 Kristjan Sokoli OL 6 '5" 300 lbs Buffalo 66 Nich Buchanan OL 6' 3" 303 lbs Florida 70 Terrone Prescod OL 6' 5" 330 lbs North Carolina State 74 Avery Gennesy T 6' 4" 321 lbs Texas A&M 77 Tyler Higby OL 6' 5" 300 lbs Michigan State 78 Brandon Hitner OL 6' 6" 305 lbs Villanova 86 Julian Allen TE 6' 3" 248 lbs Southern Miss 88 Teo Redding WR 6' 1" 176 lbs Bowling Green 90 Josh Avery DT 6' 3" 320 lbs Southeast Missouri State 91 Cory Thomas DT 6' 5" 310 lbs Mississippi State 92 Malik Harris DE 6' 5" 265 lbs Incarnate World 93 Chris Odom DE 6' 3" 245 lbs Arkansas State 94 Tomasi Laulile DT 6' 3" 300 lbs BYU 99 Ahmad Gooden DE 6' 2" 243 lbs Standford

Houston Gamblers coaching staff

The Gamblers' head coach is Kevin Sumlin, who has a head coaching record of 95-63 throughout his career.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Kevin Sumlin J.D. Runnels David Beaty

Michigan Panthers roster

The Michigan Panthers have star power at quarterback. Shae Patterson and Paxton Lynch will provide the Panthers a legitimate chance to win the league this season.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Marquel Harrell G 6' 3" 295 lbs Auburn 0 Syrus Tuitele OL 6' 6" 311 lbs Fresno State 0 Walter Palmore DT 6' 3" 317 lbs Missouri 1 Jameson Houston CB 5' 11" 200 lbs Baylor 2 Shae Patterson QB 6' 1" 210 lbs Michigan 3 Reggie Corbin RB 5' 9" 205 lbs Illinois 4 Taiwan Jones LB 6' 3" 249 lbs Michigan State 5 Tino Ellis CB 6' 1" 194 lbs Maryland 6 Orion Stewart S 6' 0" 205 lbs Baylor 7 Lance Lenoir Jr. WR 6' 0" 207 lbs Western Illinois 8 Quincy Abdeboyejo WR 6' 3" 185 lbs Ole Miss 9 Ray Bolden WR 5' 9" 165 lbs Stony Brook 10 Frank Ginda LB 6' 0" 236 lbs San Jose State 11 La'Michael Pettway TE 6' 2" 219 lbs Iowa State 12 Paxton Lynch QB 6' 7" 245 lbs Memphis 13 Jeff Badet WR 5' 11" 183 lbs Oklahoma 14 Joseph Putu CB 6' 2" 195 lbs Florida 15 Cameron Scarlett RB 6' 0" 220 lbs Stanford 17 Michael Corrizosa P 5' 9" 225 lbs San Jose State 18 Devin Ross WR 5' 9" 181 lbs Colorado 20 Kieron Williams S 6' 1" 195 lbs Nebraska 21 Dominique Martin CB 5' 10" 180 lbs Tarleton State 22 Warren Saba S 5' 9" 193 lbs East Carolina 23 Jalin Burrell CB 5' 11" 200 lbs New Mexico 24 Sean Williams S 6' 1" 215 lbs Navy 25 Stevie Scott III RB 6' 1" 225 lbs Indiana 32 Justin Lorenz Hughes LB 6' 1" 229 lbs Kansas State 42 Tre' Threat LB 6' 2" 260 lbs Jacksonville State 44 Terry Myrick LB 5' 11" 225 lbs Eastern Michigan 50 Teton Saltes OL 6' 5" 300 lbs New Mexico 52 Shane Griffin LS 6' 4" 253 lbs West Chester 54 Cordel Iwuagwu OL 6' 3" 309 lbs TCU 55 Adewale Adeoye DE 6' 4" 270 lbs Utah State 56 Tejan Koroma OL 6' 1" 290 lbs BYU 64 Josh Dunlop T 6' 7" 315 lbs UTSA 75 Maea Teuhema OL 6' 5" 315 lbs Southeastern Louisiana 76 Sean Pollard OL 6' 5" 315 lbs Clemson 77 Keith Williams OL 6' 7" 322 lbs Nebraska 79 Daishawn Dixon OL 6' 4" 331 lbs San Diego State 85 Marcus Baugh TE 6' 8" 240 lbs Ohio State 86 Joey Magnifico TE 6' 4" 245 lbs Memphis 88 Connor Davis TE 6' 8" 260 lbs Stony Brook 92 Kyshonn Tyson DT 6' 4" 280 lbs Grand Valley College 94 Jaquan Bailey DT 6' 1" 281 lbs Iowa State 96 T.J. Carter DT 6' 3" 279 lbs Kentucky 97 Chase DeMoor DE 6' 5" 250 lbs Central Washington 99 Cavon Walker DE 6'2" 275 lbs Maryland

Michigan Panthers coaching staff

The Panthers also have star power in their coaching ranks in the form of former NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Jeff Fisher.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Jeff Fisher Eric Marty Daniel Carrel

New Jersey Generals roster

The New Jersey Generals possess the least amount of star players on their roster. Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber will look to lead the way.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Cameron Echols-Luper WR 6' 1" 195 lbs Western Kentucky 0 Woody Brandom TE 6' 5" 260 lbs Sam Houston State 0 Deyon Sizer DE 6' 4" 280 lbs CSU Pueblo 1 De'Andre Johnson QB 6' 2" 188 lbs Texas Southern 2 Luis Perez QB 6' 3" 222 lbs Texas A&M-Commerce 3 Trey Williams RB 5' 11" 230 lbs Texas A&M 4 D'Juan Hines LB 6' 1" 235 lbs Houston 5 KaVontae Turpin WR 5' 9" 155 lbs TCU 6 J'Mon Moore WR 6' 2" 226 lbs Missouri 7 Dravon Askew-Henry S 6' 0" 203 lbs West Virginia 8 David Rivers III CB 6' 1" 185 lbs Youngstown State 9 Mike Weber RB 5' 10" 211 lbs Ohio State 10 Darrius Shepherd WR 5' 10" 185 lbs North Dakota State 10 Trae Elston CB 6' 0" 185 lbs Ole Miss 11 Nick Rose K 5' 11" 178 lbs Texas 12 Mike Bell S 6' 2" 210 lbs Fresno State 13 Alonzo Moore WR 6' 1" 195 lbs Nebraska 15 Tim Walton Jr. LB 6' 2" 230 lbs Texas Southern 19 Brock Miller K 6' 0" 195 lbs Southern Utah 22 Christian Tutt CB 5' 11" 185 lbs Auburn 24 Paris Ford S 6' 0" 190 lbs Pittsburgh 25 Shalom Luani S 6' 0" 201 lbs Washington State 26 DeJuan Neal CB 6' 0" 190 lbs Shepherd (WV) 27 Darius Victor RB 5' 8" 209 lbs Towson 41 De'Vante Bausby CB 6' 0" 190 lbs Pittsburg State (KS) 45 Chris Orr LB 6' 0" 227 lbs Wisconsin 49 Angelo Garbutt LB 6' 2" 232 lbs Missouri State 51 Garrett McGhin T 6' 5" 320 lbs East Carolina 55 Kolin Hill DE 6' 2 235 lbs Texas Tech 56 Bryson Young DE 6' 5" 250 lbs Oregon 57 Mike Brown G 6' 4" 320 lbs West Virginia 68 Jake Lacina OL 6' 4" 300 lbs Augustana (SD) 69 Evan Heim OL 6' 3" 305 lbs Minnesota-State Mankato 70 Robert Myers OL 6' 5" 325 lbs Tennessee State 71 Calvin Ashley T 6' 6" 310 lbs Florida A&M 72 Terry Poole T 6' 5" 325 lbs San Diego State 76 Brandon Haskin OL 6' 3" 315 lbs Tennessee State 80 Braedon Bowman TE 6' 4" 235 lbs South Alabama 81 Randy Satterfield WR 6' 4" 210 lbs Lyon College (AR) 85 Nick Truesdell TE 6' 6" 252 lbs Grand Rapids CC (MI) 89 Scott Flanick LS 6' 1" 235 lbs Army 90 Toby Johnson DT 6' 4" 320 lbs Georgia 97 Destiny Vaeyo DT 6' 4" 301 lbs Washington State 98 Kalani Vakamelialo DT 6' 3" 322 lbs Oregon State 99 Tyshun Render DE 6' 3" 255 lbs Middle Tennessee State

New Jersey Generals coaching staff

The 68-year-old Mike Riley is the head coach of the Generals.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Mike Riley Steve Smith Cris Dishman

New Orleans Breakers roster

The New Orleans Breakers drafted quarterback Kyle Sloter with the last pick in the first round. Sloter will have some NFL experience to throw to, in the form of wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Donnell Greene T 6' 5" 335 lbs Minnesota 0 Liam Dobson G 6' 3" 331 lbs Texas State 1 Shawn Poindexter WR 6' 5" 225 lbs Arizona 2 Johnnie Dixon WR 5' 11" 200 lbs Ohio State 3 Adonis Alexander CB 6' 3" 190 lbs Virginia Tech 4 Manny Patterson CB 5' 10" 180 lbs Maine 5 Chad Williams WR 6' 1" 205 lbs Grambling State 6 T.J. Logan Jr. RB 5' 9" 196 lbs North Carolina 7 Austin MacGinnis K 5' 10" 185 lbs Kentucky 8 Nigel Chavis DE 6' 1" 230 lbs Norfolk State 9 Jonathan Adams WR 6' 3" 220 lbs Arkansas State 10 Kyle Sloter QB 6' 5" 218 lbs Northern Colorado 11 Zach Smith QB 6' 2" 227 lbs Tulsa 12 Larry Rose III RB 5' 10" 192 lbs New Mexico State 13 Taywan Taylor WR 5' 11" 203 lbs Western Kentucky 14 Nevelle Clark CB 6' 1" 187 lbs Central Florida 16 Aashari Crosswell S 6' 0" 196 lbs Arizona State 18 Dartez Jacobs S 6' 2" 200 lbs Georgia State 19 Matt White K 6' 1" 190 lbs Monmouth 20 Vontae Diggs LB 6' 2" 229 lbs UConn 21 Jalen Embry CB 6' 0" 195 lbs Northern Illinois 22 Diondre Wallace LB 6' 0" 233 lbs Towson 23 Jared Elder S 5' 11" 195 lbs West Chester 28 Keith Washington II CB 6' 1" 190 lbs West Virginia 31 Jordan Ellis RB 5' 10" 220 lbs Virginia 35 Ike Brown CB 6' 0" 190 lbs Florida International 45 Jerod Fernandez LB 5' 11" 227 lbs North Carolina State 51 Christopher Okoye DT 6' 5" 320 lbs Ferris State 53 Jalen Allen G 6' 3" 284 lbs Charlotte 54 Toree Boyd OL 6' 3" 305 lbw Howard 55 James Folston Jr. DE 6' 3" 233 lbs Pittsburgh 56 Davin Bellamy DE 6' 5" 259 lbs Georgia 58 Shareef Miller DE 6' 4" 254 lbs Penn State 60 Turner Bernard LS 6' 1" 239 lbs San Diego State 65 Jared Thomas G 6' 4" 310 lbs Northwestern 67 Steven Rowzee G 6' 3" 335 lbs Troy 74 Marquis Lucas T 6' 4" 318 lbs West Virginia 77 Paul Adams T 6' 5" 317 lbs Missouri 79 Kai Absheer OL 6' 4 335 lbs Florida International University 80 Sal Cannella TE 6' 5" 230 lbs Auburn 81 Justin Johnson TE 6' 3" 235 lbs Mississippi State 85 EJ Bibbs TE 6' 3" 260 bs Iowa State 92 Shakir Soto DT 6' 3" 290 lbs Pittsburgh 94 Anree Saint-Amour DE 6' 3" 260 lbs Georgia Tech 98 Connor Christian DT 6' 3" 270 lbs Jacksonville State 99 Kamilo Tongamoa DT 6' 5" 325 lbs Iowa State

New Orleans Breakers coaching staff

The Breakers will be coached by former North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Larry Fedora Noel Mazzone Jonathan Tenuta

Philadelphia Stars roster

The Philadelphia Stars have the USFL Spring League MVP at quarterback in Bryan Scott. That gives them a serious shot at winning the league.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Pro Wells TE 6' 4" 257 lbs TCU 0 Jack Tocho S 6' 1" 195 lbs North Carolina State 1 Marcus Lewis CB 6' 1" 196 lbs Maryland 2 Jordan Suell WR 6' 5" 205 lbs Southern Oregon 3 Bradley Sylve CB 6' 0" 181 lbs Alabama 4 LaDarius Wiley S 6' 1" 210 lbs Vanderbilt 5 Matt Colburn II RB 5' 10" 201 lbs Wake Forest 6 Darnell Holland RB 5' 10" 200 lbs Kennesaw State 7 Devin Gray WR 5' 11" 183 lbs Cincinnati 8 Channing Stribling CB 6' 2" 175 lbs Michigan 9 Brennan Eagles WR 6' 3" 225 lbs Texas 10 Case Cookus QB 6' 4" 205 lbs Northern Arizona 11 Solomon Wise LB 6' 5" 245 lbs Alcorn State 12 Chris Rowland WR 5' 8" 179 lbs Tennessee State 13 Maurice Alexander WR 5' 11" 180 lbs Florida International 14 Diondre Overton WR 6' 5" 210 lbs Clemson 18 Bryan Scott QB 6' 2" 220 lbs Occidental 19 Matt Mengel K 6' 2" 220 lbs UCLA 20 Evan Worthington S 6' 2" 215 lbs Colorado 21 Cody Brown S 6' 0" 201 lbs Arkansas State 22 Te'Von Coney LB 6' 1" 230 lbs Notre Dame 23 Mazzi Wilkins CB 6' 0" 191 lbs South Florida 25 Paul Terry RB 5' 8" 205 lbs Eastern New Mexico 29 Amani Dennis CB 5' 11" 180 lbs Carthage 30 Jordan Moore LB 6' 3" 225 lbs UTSA 36 Ahmad Dixon S 6' 0" 210 lbs Baylor 50 Michael Rodriquez T 6' 6" 296 lbs Louisiana Tech 52 Josh Banderas LB 6' 2" 238 lbs Nebraska 55 Gabriel Sewell Jr. LB 6' 0" 245 lbs Nevada 58 Adam Rodriquez DE 6' 2" 245 lbs Weber State 59 Carroll Phillips DE 6' 2" 245 lbw Illinois 64 Jackson Scott-Brown OL 6' 4" 315 lbs Northern Iowa 65 Sean Brown OL 6' 3" 320 lbs Mississippi Valley State 69 Ryan Navarro LS 6' 2" 223 lbw Oregon State 72 Paul Nosworthy OL 6' 4" 320 lbs Buffalo 73 Jacob Burton T 6' 6" 312 lbs Baylor 74 Blake Camper T 6' 8" 309 lbs South Carolina 75 Gunner Vogel OL 6' 6" 308 lbs Northwestern 77 Lene Maiava OL 6' 5" 300 lbs Arizona 78 Jahair Jones OL 6' 4" 311 lbs Miami (FL) 84 Bug Howard TE 6' 5" 240 lbs North Carolina 88 Artayvious Lynn TE 6' 4" 262 lbs TCU 90 Gus Cumberlander DE 6' 7" 260 lbs Oregon 92 Freedom Akinmoladun DE 6' 3" 278 lbs Nebraska 94 Michael Barnett DT 6' 4" 304 lbs Georgia 97 Chris Nelson DT 6' 3" 310 lbs Texas 98 Jerome Johnson DT 6' 1" 297 lbs Indiana

Philadelphia Stars coaching staff

The Stars' head coach is Bart Andrus, who will also be the offensive coordinator.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Bart Andrus Bart Andrus Brad Miller

Pittsburgh Maulers roster

The Pittsburgh Maulers have a notable name at quarterback in former NFL draft pick Kyle Lauletta.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Isaiah Battle T 6' 7" 310 lbs Clemson 0 Madre London RB 6' 1" 218 lbs Tennessee 1 Branden Mack WR 6' 5" 220 lbs Temple 2 Terrell Bonds CB 5' 8" 182 lbw Tennessee State 3 Ajene Harris CB 5' 10" 185 lbs USC 4 Bailey Gunther WR 6' 0" 188 lbs San Jose State 5 Kyle Lauletta QB 6' 3" 222 lbs Richmond 6 Malcolm Howard LB 6' 3" 225 lbs Central Oklahoma 7 Delvon Hardaway WR 6' 0" 198 lbs Fresno State 8 Tyson Graham Jr. LB 6' 4" 250 lbs South Dakota 9 Darrius Moragne DT 6' 5" 295 lbs Kansas 10 Jeff Thomas WR 5' 9" 175 lbs Miami (FL) 11 Keith Gipson Jr. CB 6' 2" 200 lbs Mary-Hardin Baylor 12 Josh Love QB 6' 2" 205 lbs San Jose State 16 Ramiz Ahmed K 6' 0" 195 lbs Nevada 17 Matt Seybert TE 6' 4" 250 lbs Michigan State 18 Maxx Duffy P 6' 1" 190 lbs Kentucky 20 Malcolm Emore S 5' 11" 185 lbs Central Methodist 21 Arnold Tarpley III S 6' 1" 203 lbs Vanderbilt 22 Bryce Torneden S 5' 9" 190 lbs Kansas 23 Prince Robinson CB 5' 11" 190 lbs Tarleton State 24 Jaylon McClain-Sapp CB 5' 10" 183 lbs Marshall 31 Kyahva Tezino LB 6' 0" 235 lbs San Diego State 37 Garrett Groshek RB 5' 11" 220 lbs Wisconsin 38 Winston Dimel FB 6' 1" 235 lbs Kansas State 44 E.J. Ejiya LB 5' 11" 231 lbs North Texas 45 Dale Warren LB 6' 1" 230 lbs Chattanooga 48 Mitchell Fraboni LS 6' 2" 223 lbs Arizona State 51 Justin Evans OL 6' 4" 310 lbs South Carolina State 52 Blair Brown LB 5' 11" 238 lbs Ohio 56 Eric Assoua DE 6' 2" 250 lbw Western Michigan 58 Brayden Patton OL 6' 5" 309 lbs Northern Illinois 62 Abdul Beecham OL 6' 2" 321 lbs Kansas State 67 Jon Dietzen G 6' 4" 312 lbs Wisconsin 68 Chidi Okeke T 6' 6" 315 lbs Tennessee State 72 Charles Baldwin T 6' 5" 305 lbs Youngstown State 74 Nico Falah OL 6' 4" 301 lbs USC 78 Vadal Alexander OL 6' 5" 336 lbs LSU 85 Hunter Thedford TE 6' 6" 260 lbs Utah 89 Tre Walker WR 5' 11" 180 lbs San Jose State 90 Ethan Westbrooks DT 6' 4" 287 lbs West Texas A&M 91 Boogie Roberts DT 6' 2" 290 lbs San Jose State 92 Jermaine Pharms Jr. DT 6' 3" 301 lbs Friends 94 Olive Sagapolu DT 6' 2" 341 lbs Wisconsin 95 Nasir Player DE 6' 5" 271 lbs East Tennessee State 99 Carlo Kemp DE 6' 5" 240 lbs Michigan

Pittsburgh Maulers coaching staff

Maulers head coach is Kirby Wilson, who served 23 seasons as a running back coach in the NFL.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinator Kirby Wilson John Tomlinson Jarren Horton

Tampa Bay Bandits roster

The Tampa Bay Bandits are a popular pick to win the USFL. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. College 0 Eli Lamar Rodgers WR 5' 10" 187 lbs Louisville 0 Jalen Booth T 6' 4" 375 lbs Indiana State 0 Adam Shuler DE 6' 5" 285 lbs Florida 0 Zac Dowe DE 6' 4" 271 lbs BYU 2 Rashard Causey CB 6' 0" 195 lbs UCF 3 Brady White QB 6' 1" 215 lbs Memphis 4 Derrick Dillon WR 5' 11" 179 lbs LSU 5 Davante Davis CB 6' 2" 195 lbs Texas 6 Christian Sam LB 6' 2" 240 lbs Arizona State 7 Christian Campbell CB 6' 1" 195 lbs Penn State 8 Johnny Maxey Jr. DE 6' 4" 255 lbs Tiffin 9 Rannell Hall CB 6' 1" 201 lbs Central Florida 10 Jordan Ta'amu QB 6' 3" 221 lbs Ole Miss 11 Derrick Willies WR 6' 4" 210 lbs Texas Tech 12 Tyler Rausa K 5' 9' 180 lbs Boise State 13 Vinny Papale WR 6' 1" 205 lbs Deleware 16 Brandon Wright K 5' 10" 175 lbs Georgia State 17 Jordan Lasley WR 6' 2" 206 lbs UCLA 20 Obi Melifonwu S 6' 4" 224 lbs Connecticut 21 Delrick Abrams Jr. CB 6' 3" 195 lbs Colorado 22 Anthony Cioffi S 6' 0" 200 lbs Rutgers 25 Keith Mumphery WR 6' 0" 215 lbs Michigan State 28 BJ Emmons RB 5' 11" 215 lbs Florida Atlantic 29 Juwan Washington RB 5' 6" 190 lbs San Diego State 30 Quenton Meeks CB 6' 2" 200 lbs Stanford 40 Stephen Griffin S 6' 3" 206 lbs North Carolina State 41 Greg Reaves LB 6' 2" 241 lbs South Florida 42 Antonio Reed S 6' 0" 212 lbs Nebraska 43 Emmanuel Beal LB 6' 0" 223 lbs Oklahoma 44 Ryan DiSalvo LS 6' 4" 245 lbs San Jose State 50 Mekhi Brown DE 6' 5" 241 lbs Tennessee State 51 Damien Mama OL 6' 3" 334 lbs USC 55 Michael Scott DE 6' 5" 240 lbs Oklahoma State 56 Travis Feeny LB 6' 4" 240 lbs Washington 61 Burno Reagan OL 6' 3" 335 lbs Vanderbilt 64 Fred Lauina G 6' 4" 315 lbs Oregon State 65 Corbin Kaufusi T 6' 9" 320 lbs BYU 70 Matthew Burrell Jr. OL 6' 4" 310 lbs Ohio State 72 Tyler Catalina T 6' 6" 315 lbs Georgia 73 Juwann Bushell-Beatty T 6' 6" 318 lbs Michigan 77 Jarron Jones T 6' 6" 315 lbs Notre Dame 80 John Franklin III WR 6' 1" 185 lbs Florida Atlantic 81 Rashard Davis WR 5' 9" 175 lbs James Madison 85 Cheyenne O'Grady TE 6' 4" 245 lbs Arkansas 88 De'Quan Hampton TE 6' 3" 223 lbs USC 90 Austrian Robinson DT 6' 3" 300 lbs Ole Miss 94 Daylon Mack DT 6' 1" 340 lbs Texas A&M 97 Reggie Howard DT 6' 3" 290 lbs Toledo 99 John Atkins DT 6' 3" 320 lbs Georgia

Tampa Bay Bandits coaching staff

The Bandits are also a popular pick due to having the most recognizable head coach in the league in NFL coaching veteran Todd Haley.

Head Coach Offensive Coordinator Defensive Coordinators Todd Hailey Bob Saunders Pepper Johnson

The USFL kicks off Saturday with the Gamblers vs. Panthers

The USFL action will begin Saturday in a matchup at noon E.T. The Gamblers and Panthers will face one another in the first of many matchups of the season that figure to be entertaining for many and all football fans.

