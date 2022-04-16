×
USFL rosters 2022: Complete 45-man team list, positions, and coaches

The eight teams in the USFL (Courtesy of Sportingnews.com)
Nick Goodling
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Feature

After a 37-year hiatus, the USFL (United States Football League) returns Saturday. Each of the eight teams will play a ten-game schedule at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

The league was revived after being purchased by Fox Sports in 2021. Brian Woods will serve as the president of league operations and CEO.

Players in the USFL may not be as well-known as those in the NFL. But there's a lot of talent that could earn themselves a future shot in the NFL.

Here is a collection of the players and coaches you'll see in the USFL this season.

USFL 2022: Complete list of rosters for each team

Birmingham Stallions roster

The Birmingham Stallions roster isn't as loaded with NFL talent as some in the league. But the defense is one of the deepest in the league. The offense will ride on the shoulders of Alex McGough and Victor Bod

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Jordan ThompsonDT6'3"292 lbsNorthwestern
0Michael DereusWR6' 1"210 lbsGeorgetown
0Ryan LanganLS6' 1"227 lbsGeorgia Southern
1Peyton RamzyWR6'3"214 lbsTuskegee
Alex McGoughQB6'3"214 lbsFlorida International
3Tae HayesCB5' 9"182 lbsFlorida International
4Osirus MitchellWR6' 5"210 lbsMississippi State
5Christian McFarlandS5' 11"200 lbsIdaho State
6J'Mar SmithQB6' 1"218 lbsLousiana Tech
7Victor Bolden Jr.WR5' 9"175 lbsOregon State
7DeMarquis GatesLB6' 2"230 lbsOle Miss
9Tyree RobinsonS6 2"215 lbsOregon
10Brandon AubreyK6' 3"200 lbsNotre Dame
11CJ MarableRB5' 10"194 lbsCoastal Carolina
13Manasseh BaileyWR5' 11"190 lbsMorgan State
14Suge SurrattTE6' 3"234 lbsWake Forest
15Colby WadmanP6' 1"185 lbsUC Davis
17Marlon WilliamsWR5' 11"204 lbsUCF
20Tony Brooks-JamesRB5' 9"190 lbsOregon
21Byran MillsCB6' 1"174 lbsNorth Carolina Central
22Lorenzo BurnsLB5' 11"183 lbsArizona
26Josh ShawCB6' 0"195 lbsUSC
27JoJo TilleryS6' 2"210 lbsWofford
29Brian AllenLB6' 3"210 lbsUtah
33Scooby Wright IIICB6' 1"246 lbsArizona
36Nate HolleyS6' 1"210 lbsKent State
38Jordan ChunnRB6' 0"230 lbsTroy
40Brody BuckLB6' 1"230 lbsNorthwest Missouri State
41Jason FerrisLB6' 3"220 lbsMontana Western
44Bobby HollyFB5' 11"240 lbsLouisiana Tech
47DeMarquis GatesLB6' 2"221 lbsOle Miss
50Justice PowersT6' 3"295 lbsUAB
51Jordan McCrayC6' 2"280 lbsUCF
53Matthew SnowT6' 6"325 lbsPace
55Jonathan NewsomeDE6' 4"256 lbsBall State
57Terrill HanksLB6' 3"220 lbsNew Mexico State
73Darius HarperT6' 6"310 lbsCincinnati
74O'Shea DugasT6' 4"335 lbsLousiana Tech
76Marquez TuckerOL6' 4"291 lbsSouthern Utah
77Ryan PopeOL6' 7"315 lbsSan Diego State
78Cameron HuntG6' 4"305 lbsOregon
86Cary AngelineTE6' 7"250 lbsNorth Carolina State
90Aaron AdeoyeDE6' 6"273 lbsSoutheast Missouri State
91Chauncy HaneyDE6' 5"260 lbsNorth Greenville
95Seth ThomasDE6' 6"270 lbsNorthern Iowa
97Willie YarbaryDT6' 3"295 lbsWake Forest
99Dondrea TillmanDE6'3"247 lbsIndiana (PA)

Birmingham Stallions coaching staff

The Stallions' head coach is Skip Holtz. Holtz will also serve as the team's offensive coordinator.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Skip HoltzSkip HoltzJohn Chavis

Houston Gamblers roster

The Houston Gamblers will serve as underdogs in the 2022 season. Quarterback Clayton Thorson could change that narrative. Thorson is a former fifth-round pick in the NFL who is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Ryan WhiteCB5' 11"196 lbsAuburn
1Isaiah ZuberWR6' 0"190 lbsMississippi State
2Dalyn DawkinsRB5' 7"183 lbsColorado State
3Azeem VictorLB6' 3"231 lbsWashington
4Will LikelyCB5' 7"179 lbsMaryland
5Reggie NorthrupLB6' 1"220 lbsFlorida State
6Howard WilsonCB6' 1"185 lbsHouston
7Mark ThompsonRB6' 2"235 lbsFlorida
8Brandon BarnesTE6' 4"255 lbsAlabama State
9Andrew SorohS6' 0"185 lbsFlorida Atlantic
10Tyler SimmonsWR6' 2"201 lbsGeorgia
11Kenji BaharQB6' 3"200 lbsMonmouth
12Devwah WhaleyRB5' 11"212 lbsArkansas
15Donald PayneLB6' 0"228 lbsStetson
16Tyler PalkaWR6' 1"200 lbsGannon (PA)
17Anthony Ratliff-WilliamsWR6' 1"200 lbsNorth Carolina
18Clayton ThorsonQB6' 4"225 lbsNorthwestern
19Nick VogelK5' 9"190 lbsUAB
20Drew LewisLB6' 5"195 lbsColorado
21Jamar SummersCB5' 11"191 lbsConnecticut
22Manny BunchS6' 1"210 lbsTulsa
23JoJo WardWR5' 9"175 lbsHawaii
24Stanley GreenCB6' 0"200 lbsIllinois
31Jerry CantaveCB6' 3"190 lbsWilliam Jewell
32Micah AbernathyCB6' 0"195 lbsTennessee
36Andrew GalitzP6' 0"195 lbsBaylor
38Tucker AddingtonLS6' 2"230 lbsSam Houston State
42Beniquez BrownLB6' 1"196 lbsMississippi State
50Drequan BrownDE6' 1"233 lbsCentral Oklahoma
51Erick BrowneOL6' 4"316 lbsMerrimack
52Domenique DavisDT6' 3"315 lbsUNC-Pembroke
55John YarbroughT6' 5"301 lbsRichmond
60Kristjan SokoliOL6 '5"300 lbsBuffalo
66Nich BuchananOL6' 3"303 lbsFlorida
70Terrone PrescodOL6' 5"330 lbsNorth Carolina State
74Avery GennesyT6' 4"321 lbsTexas A&M
77Tyler HigbyOL6' 5"300 lbsMichigan State
78Brandon HitnerOL6' 6"305 lbsVillanova
86Julian AllenTE6' 3"248 lbsSouthern Miss
88Teo ReddingWR6' 1"176 lbsBowling Green
90Josh AveryDT6' 3"320 lbsSoutheast Missouri State
91Cory ThomasDT6' 5"310 lbsMississippi State
92Malik HarrisDE6' 5"265 lbsIncarnate World
93Chris OdomDE6' 3"245 lbsArkansas State
94Tomasi LaulileDT6' 3"300 lbsBYU
99Ahmad GoodenDE6' 2"243 lbsStandford

Houston Gamblers coaching staff

The Gamblers' head coach is Kevin Sumlin, who has a head coaching record of 95-63 throughout his career.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Kevin SumlinJ.D. RunnelsDavid Beaty

Michigan Panthers roster

The Michigan Panthers have star power at quarterback. Shae Patterson and Paxton Lynch will provide the Panthers a legitimate chance to win the league this season.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Marquel HarrellG6' 3"295 lbsAuburn
0Syrus TuiteleOL6' 6"311 lbsFresno State
0Walter PalmoreDT6' 3"317 lbsMissouri
1Jameson HoustonCB5' 11"200 lbsBaylor
2Shae PattersonQB6' 1"210 lbsMichigan
3Reggie CorbinRB5' 9"205 lbsIllinois
4Taiwan JonesLB6' 3"249 lbsMichigan State
5Tino EllisCB6' 1"194 lbsMaryland
6Orion StewartS6' 0"205 lbsBaylor
7Lance Lenoir Jr.WR6' 0"207 lbsWestern Illinois
8Quincy AbdeboyejoWR6' 3"185 lbsOle Miss
9Ray BoldenWR5' 9"165 lbsStony Brook
10Frank GindaLB6' 0"236 lbsSan Jose State
11La'Michael PettwayTE6' 2"219 lbsIowa State
12Paxton LynchQB6' 7"245 lbsMemphis
13Jeff BadetWR5' 11"183 lbsOklahoma
14Joseph PutuCB6' 2"195 lbsFlorida
15Cameron ScarlettRB6' 0"220 lbsStanford
17Michael CorrizosaP5' 9"225 lbsSan Jose State
18Devin RossWR5' 9"181 lbsColorado
20Kieron WilliamsS6' 1"195 lbsNebraska
21Dominique MartinCB5' 10"180 lbsTarleton State
22Warren SabaS5' 9"193 lbsEast Carolina
23Jalin BurrellCB5' 11"200 lbsNew Mexico
24Sean WilliamsS6' 1"215 lbsNavy
25Stevie Scott IIIRB6' 1"225 lbsIndiana
32Justin Lorenz HughesLB6' 1"229 lbsKansas State
42Tre' ThreatLB6' 2"260 lbsJacksonville State
44Terry MyrickLB5' 11"225 lbsEastern Michigan
50Teton SaltesOL6' 5"300 lbsNew Mexico
52Shane GriffinLS6' 4"253 lbsWest Chester
54Cordel IwuagwuOL6' 3"309 lbsTCU
55Adewale AdeoyeDE6' 4"270 lbsUtah State
56Tejan KoromaOL6' 1"290 lbsBYU
64Josh DunlopT6' 7"315 lbsUTSA
75Maea TeuhemaOL6' 5"315 lbsSoutheastern Louisiana
76Sean PollardOL6' 5"315 lbsClemson
77Keith WilliamsOL6' 7"322 lbsNebraska
79Daishawn DixonOL6' 4"331 lbsSan Diego State
85Marcus BaughTE6' 8"240 lbsOhio State
86Joey MagnificoTE6' 4"245 lbsMemphis
88Connor DavisTE6' 8"260 lbsStony Brook
92Kyshonn TysonDT6' 4"280 lbsGrand Valley College
94Jaquan BaileyDT6' 1"281 lbsIowa State
96T.J. CarterDT6' 3"279 lbsKentucky
97Chase DeMoorDE6' 5"250 lbsCentral Washington
99Cavon WalkerDE6'2"275 lbsMaryland

Michigan Panthers coaching staff

The Panthers also have star power in their coaching ranks in the form of former NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Jeff Fisher.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Jeff FisherEric MartyDaniel Carrel

New Jersey Generals roster

The New Jersey Generals possess the least amount of star players on their roster. Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber will look to lead the way.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Cameron Echols-LuperWR6' 1"195 lbsWestern Kentucky
0Woody BrandomTE6' 5"260 lbsSam Houston State
0Deyon SizerDE6' 4"280 lbsCSU Pueblo
1De'Andre JohnsonQB6' 2"188 lbsTexas Southern
2Luis PerezQB6' 3"222 lbsTexas A&M-Commerce
3Trey WilliamsRB5' 11"230 lbsTexas A&M
4D'Juan HinesLB6' 1"235 lbsHouston
5KaVontae TurpinWR5' 9"155 lbsTCU
6J'Mon MooreWR6' 2"226 lbsMissouri
7Dravon Askew-HenryS6' 0"203 lbsWest Virginia
8David Rivers IIICB6' 1"185 lbsYoungstown State
9Mike WeberRB5' 10"211 lbsOhio State
10Darrius ShepherdWR5' 10"185 lbsNorth Dakota State
10Trae ElstonCB6' 0"185 lbsOle Miss
11Nick RoseK5' 11"178 lbsTexas
12Mike BellS6' 2"210 lbsFresno State
13Alonzo MooreWR6' 1"195 lbsNebraska
15Tim Walton Jr.LB6' 2"230 lbsTexas Southern
19Brock MillerK6' 0"195 lbsSouthern Utah
22Christian TuttCB5' 11"185 lbsAuburn
24Paris FordS6' 0"190 lbsPittsburgh
25Shalom LuaniS6' 0"201 lbsWashington State
26DeJuan NealCB6' 0"190 lbsShepherd (WV)
27Darius VictorRB5' 8"209 lbsTowson
41De'Vante BausbyCB6' 0"190 lbsPittsburg State (KS)
45Chris OrrLB6' 0"227 lbsWisconsin
49Angelo GarbuttLB6' 2"232 lbsMissouri State
51Garrett McGhinT6' 5"320 lbsEast Carolina
55Kolin HillDE6' 2235 lbsTexas Tech
56Bryson YoungDE6' 5"250 lbsOregon
57Mike BrownG6' 4"320 lbsWest Virginia
68Jake LacinaOL6' 4"300 lbsAugustana (SD)
69Evan HeimOL6' 3"305 lbsMinnesota-State Mankato
70Robert MyersOL6' 5"325 lbsTennessee State
71Calvin AshleyT6' 6"310 lbsFlorida A&M
72Terry PooleT6' 5"325 lbsSan Diego State
76Brandon HaskinOL6' 3"315 lbsTennessee State
80Braedon BowmanTE6' 4"235 lbsSouth Alabama
81Randy SatterfieldWR6' 4"210 lbsLyon College (AR)
85Nick TruesdellTE6' 6"252 lbsGrand Rapids CC (MI)
89Scott FlanickLS6' 1"235 lbsArmy
90Toby JohnsonDT6' 4"320 lbsGeorgia
97Destiny VaeyoDT6' 4" 301 lbsWashington State
98Kalani VakamelialoDT6' 3"322 lbsOregon State
99Tyshun RenderDE6' 3"255 lbsMiddle Tennessee State

New Jersey Generals coaching staff

The 68-year-old Mike Riley is the head coach of the Generals.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Mike RileySteve SmithCris Dishman

New Orleans Breakers roster

The New Orleans Breakers drafted quarterback Kyle Sloter with the last pick in the first round. Sloter will have some NFL experience to throw to, in the form of wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Donnell GreeneT6' 5"335 lbsMinnesota
0Liam DobsonG6' 3"331 lbsTexas State
1Shawn PoindexterWR6' 5"225 lbsArizona
2Johnnie DixonWR5' 11"200 lbsOhio State
3Adonis AlexanderCB6' 3"190 lbsVirginia Tech
4Manny PattersonCB5' 10"180 lbsMaine
5Chad WilliamsWR6' 1"205 lbsGrambling State
6T.J. Logan Jr.RB5' 9"196 lbsNorth Carolina
7Austin MacGinnisK5' 10"185 lbsKentucky
8Nigel ChavisDE6' 1"230 lbsNorfolk State
9Jonathan AdamsWR6' 3"220 lbsArkansas State
10Kyle SloterQB6' 5"218 lbsNorthern Colorado
11Zach SmithQB6' 2"227 lbsTulsa
12Larry Rose IIIRB5' 10"192 lbsNew Mexico State
13Taywan TaylorWR5' 11"203 lbsWestern Kentucky
14Nevelle ClarkCB6' 1"187 lbsCentral Florida
16Aashari CrosswellS6' 0"196 lbsArizona State
18Dartez JacobsS6' 2"200 lbsGeorgia State
19Matt WhiteK6' 1"190 lbsMonmouth
20Vontae DiggsLB6' 2"229 lbsUConn
21Jalen EmbryCB6' 0"195 lbsNorthern Illinois
22Diondre WallaceLB6' 0"233 lbsTowson
23Jared ElderS5' 11"195 lbsWest Chester
28Keith Washington IICB6' 1"190 lbsWest Virginia
31Jordan EllisRB5' 10"220 lbsVirginia
35Ike BrownCB6' 0"190 lbsFlorida International
45Jerod FernandezLB5' 11"227 lbsNorth Carolina State
51Christopher OkoyeDT6' 5"320 lbsFerris State
53Jalen AllenG6' 3"284 lbsCharlotte
54Toree BoydOL6' 3"305 lbwHoward
55James Folston Jr.DE6' 3"233 lbsPittsburgh
56Davin BellamyDE6' 5"259 lbsGeorgia
58Shareef MillerDE6' 4"254 lbsPenn State
60Turner BernardLS6' 1"239 lbsSan Diego State
65Jared ThomasG6' 4"310 lbsNorthwestern
67Steven RowzeeG6' 3"335 lbsTroy
74Marquis LucasT6' 4"318 lbsWest Virginia
77Paul AdamsT6' 5"317 lbsMissouri
79Kai AbsheerOL6' 4335 lbsFlorida International University
80Sal CannellaTE6' 5"230 lbsAuburn
81Justin JohnsonTE6' 3"235 lbsMississippi State
85EJ BibbsTE6' 3"260 bsIowa State
92Shakir SotoDT6' 3"290 lbsPittsburgh
94Anree Saint-AmourDE6' 3"260 lbsGeorgia Tech
98Connor ChristianDT6' 3"270 lbsJacksonville State
99Kamilo TongamoaDT6' 5"325 lbsIowa State

New Orleans Breakers coaching staff

The Breakers will be coached by former North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Larry FedoraNoel MazzoneJonathan Tenuta

Philadelphia Stars roster

The Philadelphia Stars have the USFL Spring League MVP at quarterback in Bryan Scott. That gives them a serious shot at winning the league.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Pro WellsTE6' 4"257 lbsTCU
0Jack TochoS6' 1"195 lbsNorth Carolina State
1Marcus LewisCB6' 1"196 lbsMaryland
2Jordan SuellWR6' 5"205 lbsSouthern Oregon
3Bradley SylveCB6' 0"181 lbsAlabama
4LaDarius WileyS6' 1"210 lbsVanderbilt
5Matt Colburn IIRB5' 10"201 lbsWake Forest
6Darnell HollandRB5' 10"200 lbsKennesaw State
7Devin GrayWR5' 11"183 lbsCincinnati
8Channing StriblingCB6' 2"175 lbsMichigan
9Brennan EaglesWR6' 3"225 lbsTexas
10Case CookusQB6' 4"205 lbsNorthern Arizona
11Solomon WiseLB6' 5"245 lbsAlcorn State
12Chris RowlandWR5' 8"179 lbsTennessee State
13Maurice AlexanderWR5' 11"180 lbsFlorida International
14Diondre OvertonWR6' 5"210 lbsClemson
18Bryan ScottQB6' 2"220 lbsOccidental
19Matt MengelK6' 2"220 lbsUCLA
20Evan WorthingtonS6' 2"215 lbsColorado
21Cody BrownS6' 0"201 lbsArkansas State
22Te'Von ConeyLB6' 1"230 lbsNotre Dame
23Mazzi WilkinsCB6' 0"191 lbsSouth Florida
25Paul TerryRB5' 8"205 lbsEastern New Mexico
29Amani DennisCB5' 11"180 lbsCarthage
30Jordan MooreLB6' 3"225 lbsUTSA
36Ahmad DixonS6' 0"210 lbsBaylor
50Michael RodriquezT6' 6"296 lbsLouisiana Tech
52Josh BanderasLB6' 2"238 lbsNebraska
55Gabriel Sewell Jr.LB6' 0"245 lbsNevada
58Adam RodriquezDE6' 2"245 lbsWeber State
59Carroll PhillipsDE6' 2"245 lbwIllinois
64Jackson Scott-BrownOL6' 4"315 lbsNorthern Iowa
65Sean BrownOL6' 3"320 lbsMississippi Valley State
69Ryan NavarroLS6' 2"223 lbwOregon State
72Paul NosworthyOL6' 4"320 lbsBuffalo
73Jacob BurtonT6' 6"312 lbsBaylor
74Blake CamperT6' 8"309 lbsSouth Carolina
75Gunner VogelOL6' 6"308 lbsNorthwestern
77Lene MaiavaOL6' 5"300 lbsArizona
78Jahair JonesOL6' 4"311 lbsMiami (FL)
84Bug HowardTE6' 5"240 lbsNorth Carolina
88Artayvious LynnTE6' 4"262 lbsTCU
90Gus CumberlanderDE6' 7"260 lbsOregon
92Freedom AkinmoladunDE6' 3"278 lbsNebraska
94Michael BarnettDT6' 4"304 lbsGeorgia
97Chris NelsonDT6' 3"310 lbsTexas
98Jerome JohnsonDT6' 1"297 lbsIndiana

Philadelphia Stars coaching staff

The Stars' head coach is Bart Andrus, who will also be the offensive coordinator.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Bart AndrusBart AndrusBrad Miller

Pittsburgh Maulers roster

The Pittsburgh Maulers have a notable name at quarterback in former NFL draft pick Kyle Lauletta.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Isaiah BattleT6' 7"310 lbsClemson
0Madre LondonRB6' 1"218 lbsTennessee
1Branden MackWR6' 5"220 lbsTemple
2Terrell BondsCB5' 8"182 lbwTennessee State
3Ajene HarrisCB5' 10"185 lbsUSC
4Bailey GuntherWR6' 0"188 lbsSan Jose State
5Kyle LaulettaQB6' 3"222 lbsRichmond
6Malcolm HowardLB6' 3"225 lbsCentral Oklahoma
7Delvon HardawayWR6' 0"198 lbsFresno State
8Tyson Graham Jr.LB6' 4"250 lbsSouth Dakota
9Darrius MoragneDT6' 5"295 lbsKansas
10Jeff ThomasWR5' 9"175 lbsMiami (FL)
11Keith Gipson Jr.CB6' 2"200 lbsMary-Hardin Baylor
12Josh LoveQB6' 2"205 lbsSan Jose State
16Ramiz AhmedK6' 0"195 lbsNevada
17Matt SeybertTE6' 4"250 lbsMichigan State
18Maxx DuffyP6' 1"190 lbsKentucky
20Malcolm EmoreS5' 11"185 lbsCentral Methodist
21Arnold Tarpley IIIS6' 1"203 lbsVanderbilt
22Bryce TornedenS5' 9"190 lbsKansas
23Prince RobinsonCB5' 11"190 lbsTarleton State
24Jaylon McClain-SappCB5' 10"183 lbsMarshall
31Kyahva TezinoLB6' 0"235 lbsSan Diego State
37Garrett GroshekRB5' 11"220 lbsWisconsin
38Winston DimelFB6' 1"235 lbsKansas State
44E.J. EjiyaLB5' 11"231 lbsNorth Texas
45Dale WarrenLB6' 1"230 lbsChattanooga
48Mitchell FraboniLS6' 2"223 lbsArizona State
51Justin EvansOL6' 4"310 lbsSouth Carolina State
52Blair BrownLB5' 11"238 lbsOhio
56Eric AssouaDE6' 2"250 lbwWestern Michigan
58Brayden PattonOL6' 5"309 lbsNorthern Illinois
62Abdul BeechamOL6' 2"321 lbsKansas State
67Jon DietzenG6' 4"312 lbsWisconsin
68Chidi OkekeT6' 6"315 lbsTennessee State
72Charles BaldwinT6' 5"305 lbsYoungstown State
74Nico FalahOL6' 4"301 lbsUSC
78Vadal AlexanderOL6' 5"336 lbsLSU
85Hunter ThedfordTE6' 6"260 lbsUtah
89Tre WalkerWR5' 11"180 lbsSan Jose State
90Ethan WestbrooksDT6' 4"287 lbsWest Texas A&M
91Boogie RobertsDT6' 2"290 lbsSan Jose State
92Jermaine Pharms Jr.DT6' 3"301 lbsFriends
94Olive SagapoluDT6' 2"341 lbsWisconsin
95Nasir PlayerDE6' 5"271 lbsEast Tennessee State
99Carlo KempDE6' 5"240 lbsMichigan

Pittsburgh Maulers coaching staff

Maulers head coach is Kirby Wilson, who served 23 seasons as a running back coach in the NFL.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinator
Kirby WilsonJohn TomlinsonJarren Horton

Tampa Bay Bandits roster

The Tampa Bay Bandits are a popular pick to win the USFL. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.College
0Eli Lamar RodgersWR5' 10"187 lbsLouisville
0Jalen BoothT6' 4"375 lbsIndiana State
0Adam ShulerDE6' 5"285 lbsFlorida
0Zac DoweDE6' 4"271 lbsBYU
2Rashard CauseyCB6' 0"195 lbsUCF
3Brady WhiteQB6' 1"215 lbsMemphis
4Derrick DillonWR5' 11"179 lbsLSU
5Davante DavisCB6' 2"195 lbsTexas
6Christian SamLB6' 2"240 lbsArizona State
7Christian CampbellCB6' 1"195 lbsPenn State
8Johnny Maxey Jr.DE6' 4"255 lbsTiffin
9Rannell HallCB6' 1"201 lbsCentral Florida
10Jordan Ta'amuQB6' 3"221 lbsOle Miss
11Derrick WilliesWR6' 4"210 lbsTexas Tech
12Tyler RausaK5' 9'180 lbsBoise State
13Vinny PapaleWR6' 1"205 lbsDeleware
16Brandon WrightK5' 10"175 lbsGeorgia State
17Jordan LasleyWR6' 2"206 lbsUCLA
20Obi MelifonwuS6' 4"224 lbsConnecticut
21Delrick Abrams Jr.CB6' 3"195 lbsColorado
22Anthony CioffiS6' 0"200 lbsRutgers
25Keith MumpheryWR6' 0"215 lbsMichigan State
28BJ EmmonsRB5' 11"215 lbsFlorida Atlantic
29Juwan WashingtonRB5' 6"190 lbsSan Diego State
30Quenton MeeksCB6' 2"200 lbsStanford
40Stephen GriffinS6' 3"206 lbsNorth Carolina State
41Greg ReavesLB6' 2"241 lbsSouth Florida
42Antonio ReedS6' 0"212 lbsNebraska
43Emmanuel BealLB6' 0"223 lbsOklahoma
44

Ryan DiSalvo

LS6' 4"245 lbsSan Jose State
50Mekhi BrownDE6' 5"241 lbsTennessee State
51Damien MamaOL6' 3"334 lbsUSC
55Michael ScottDE6' 5"240 lbsOklahoma State
56Travis FeenyLB6' 4"240 lbsWashington
61Burno ReaganOL6' 3"335 lbsVanderbilt
64Fred LauinaG6' 4"315 lbsOregon State
65Corbin KaufusiT6' 9"320 lbsBYU
70Matthew Burrell Jr.OL6' 4"310 lbsOhio State
72Tyler CatalinaT 6' 6"315 lbsGeorgia
73Juwann Bushell-BeattyT6' 6"318 lbsMichigan
77Jarron JonesT6' 6"315 lbsNotre Dame
80John Franklin IIIWR6' 1"185 lbsFlorida Atlantic
81Rashard DavisWR5' 9"175 lbsJames Madison
85Cheyenne O'GradyTE6' 4"245 lbsArkansas
88De'Quan HamptonTE6' 3"223 lbsUSC
90Austrian RobinsonDT6' 3"300 lbsOle Miss
94Daylon MackDT6' 1"340 lbsTexas A&M
97Reggie HowardDT6' 3"290 lbsToledo
99John AtkinsDT6' 3"320 lbsGeorgia

Tampa Bay Bandits coaching staff

The Bandits are also a popular pick due to having the most recognizable head coach in the league in NFL coaching veteran Todd Haley.

Head CoachOffensive CoordinatorDefensive Coordinators
Todd HaileyBob SaundersPepper Johnson

The USFL kicks off Saturday with the Gamblers vs. Panthers

The USFL action will begin Saturday in a matchup at noon E.T. The Gamblers and Panthers will face one another in the first of many matchups of the season that figure to be entertaining for many and all football fans.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
