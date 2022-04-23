USFL schedule Week 2: TV channels, time, and scores of all football games 

The USFL ushered in their season last Saturday with the Birmingham Stallions defeating the New Jersey Generals 28-24. Three of the four games played in Week 1 finished within one possession.

Week 2 will attempt to follow up on a successful opening weekend that saw a healthy number of viewers tune into a football league that had been out of commission for over 30 years.

USFL schedule Week 2: What games are on this week?

Here is a comprehensive list of every game in the Week 2 USFL schedule.

Friday, April 22

Game Kickoff time (ET) TV channel Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals 8 p.m. USA, fuboTV

Saturday, April 23

Game Kickoff time (ET) TV channel Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars 12 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers 7 p.m. FS1, fuboTV

Sunday, April 24

Game Kickoff time TV channel New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits 3 p.m. NBC, Peacock, fuboTV

Friday USFL game TV channel, live stream

The first game of Week 2 will take place on Friday.

Panthers at Generals

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

The kickoff game of Week 2 features two teams searching for their first wins of the season. The Generals lost a highly entertaining Week One matchup despite solid quarterback play from Luis Perez.

The rushing game was potent for the Generals, as the team totaled 222 yards on 44 carries.

The Michigan Panthers struggled offensively in Week One. They'll be hoping for better play from their quarterbacks, Paxton Lynch and Shae Patterson.

Saturday USFL games TV channel, live streams

Two more Week 2 games will be played on Saturday.

Maulers at Stars

Kickoff : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV : Fox

: Fox Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (free trial)

The battle of Pennsylvania teams will see The Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars battle it out for their first victories of the season. The Maulers scored just three points in Week One, the lowest of the eight USFL teams.

The Stars lost by just six points in Week One. Quarterback Bryan Scott showed flashes but was inconsistent overall. His play will be the key to the Stars' Week Two success.

Stallions at Gamblers

Kickoff : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (free trial)

The Stallions were victorious a week ago in the league's opening game. The players to watch for the Stallions are wide receivers Osirus Mitchell and Victor Bolden Jr. They were the keys to victory in Week One.

Meanwhile, the Gamblers were also victorious in Week One. They won despite throwing just 81 passing yards. The defense led the way for the Gamblers, with a pick-six and six quarterback sacks being the catalysts for victory.

Sunday USFL game TV channel, live stream

Here's how you can watch the final game of Week 2 on Sunday.

Breakers at Bandits

Kickoff : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV (free trial)

The New Orleans Breakers scored 23 points in Week One with a highly impressive 171 yards on the ground. Both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball had good showings. The Breakers are arguably the USFL's most complete roster.

In Week One, the Tampa Bay Bandits threw two interceptions and ran for 2.1 yards per attempt. They'll have to play much better in Week Two than in Week One to advance to 2-0.

Edited by Piyush Bisht