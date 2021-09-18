2021 World Archery Championships: Preview, schedule, when and where to watch

Weeks after an epic outing at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, archery will mark a return to the global stage at the 2021 World Archery Championships. It is scheduled to take place in Yankton, South Dakota, USA on Sunday.
The World Championships will be held from September 19 to 26.
Archers to look out for at the World Archery Championships:
Both Brady Ellison (recurve) and James Lutz (compound) will defend their respective world titles on home soil.
Of all the favorites, South Korea's recurve archers are the ones to watch out for following their 4 gold medal stint from a possible five in Tokyo.
All eyes will be on gold medallist An San who won individual, women's team and mixed team gold, while Turkey's Mete Gazoz will hope to add the world title to his men's individual Olympic title.
The 20-year-old is making her World Championship debut alongside Jang Min-hee and Kang Chaeyoung.
Kim Je Deok will again team up with An San in the mixed team event. Deok and two-time individual world champions Kim Woojin and Oh Jinhyek will bid to reclaim the men's team title from China.
Mete Gazoz was the only non-Korean archer to win gold in Tokyo, clinching Turkey's first archery Olympic medal.
Veteran Japanese archer Furukawa Takaharu, who won individual and men's team bronze in Tokyo, will also be the favorite at the championships.
Indian archers participating in World Archery Championships:
Twelve Indian archers will participate in the 2021 Archery World Championships next month in a new-look squad that will have none of the four top Tokyo Olympians.
2021 Tokyo Olympians Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari failed to finish in the top three during the trials, held a day after their return from Tokyo.
Indian team for 2021 Archery World Championships
Recurve men
Aditya Chaudhary, Parth Salunke and Atul Verma
Recurve women
Komolika Bari, Ridhi Phor and Ankita Bhakat
Compound men
Abhishek Verma, Sangam Singh Bisla and Rishab Yadav
Compound women
Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priya Gurjar
World Archery Championships: Schedule and date
21 September
Qualification round
22 September
Team, Mixed Team Eliminations
23 September
Team, Mixed Team Eliminations
24 September
Individual and Team Finals
Team Medal Matches
Awards Ceremony
25 September
Finals Compound
Mixed Team Medal Matches
Individual Medal Matches
Awards Ceremony
Sunday 26 September
Finals Recurve
Team Medal Matches
Mixed Team Medal Matches
Individual Medal Matches
Awards and Closing Ceremony
World Archery Championships: live streaming details
All of the action will be streamed live on World Archery's YouTube site.
