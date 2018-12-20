×
AAI needs reform, aim is to work for archers, says president post's candidate Rao

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Dec 2018, 17:30 IST

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A strong candidate for the Archery Association of India president's post, BVP Rao wants the controversial elections of the AAI to be conducted on Saturday, and said Thursday his aim is to work for the betterment of the sport.

The much-delayed elections of AAI have become a major cause of worry for the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Ministry, which wants the polls to be postponed.

But the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator and returning officer S Y Quraishi is adamant on conducting the polls on Saturday as per a Supreme Court's directive.

"I have always worked for reform in sports and any sort of reform is always welcoming. I also want to work for the archers and create a system which can give us an Olympic medal which has eluded India for the last eight Olympics," Rao said.

Rao, in fact, has come out with a seven-point action plan which he plans to implement if elected.

A list of candidates for the December 22 elections has been announced by Quraishi.

Polling for seven posts president, senior vice-president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary, joint-secretary (a post reserved for former archer) and treasurer is scheduled to be held between 11am and 2pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

But the Sports Ministry, IOA and the current interim office bearers of AAI had objected to certain clauses in the amended constitution submitted by Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Their objections are based on the ground that the amended constitution, in parts, did not tally with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Quraishi's amended constitution focusses on the revised draft of the sports code and Justice Lodha's recommendations for the BCCI.

The AAI elections were due from 2012 when it was de-recognised by the government for not following the sports code

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
