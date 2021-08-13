All you need to know about archery prodigy Komalika Bari 

Komalika Bari moved into the finals of the World Archery Youth Championship on Thursday (August 12). The youngster has been in great form and could well be on her way to a second consecutive World Junior Championship title. Bari is the reigning U-18 recurve world champion and also had a victorious campaign with the Indian senior women's team at the Archery World Cup earlier this year.

She was part of the team that won two gold medals in the women's event in Guatemala and Paris. Ahead of Sunday's final, here are a few things you need to know about the archery prodigy.

4) Komalika Bari used to train by cycling 18 kilometers a day

Komalika Bari grew up in Jamshedpur. Her father was a LIC agent and her mother was a housewife. Bari was focused on academics and began participating in archery to increase her concentration. She first trained at the ISWP training centre in Jamshedpur, but her brilliance helped her get selected to the Tata Archery Academy in 2016.

In the World Archery Youth C'ships, India's Komalika Bari (very much a part of the senior setup already) has reached the final in women's recurve event (JUNIOR). She will take on Elia Canales in the final for GOLD on Sunday.

The academy was 9 kilometers away from her home in Birsanagar. Knowing that it would benefit her career in the long run, Bari decided to use a bicycle to commute the total distance of 18 kilometers. The then 14-year-old's dedication paid off as she became one of the best young archers in the world.

3) How many medals has Komalika Bari won in her career?

Under-18 World Title ✅

Under-21 World Title ⏳



Komalika Bari is through to the the Junior Women's Recurve Final at the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.



She will take on Elia Canales for the Gold on August 15.



📸 World Archery#BetterEveryday🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/edDthwTyXX — JSW Sports (@jswsports) August 12, 2021

Komalika Bari won the World Cadet Championship in 2019. She became only the second Indian after Deepika Kumari in 2009 to achieve the feat. The 19-year-old was also part of the women's team that won two gold medals at the World Cup Stage 1 and Stage 3 events.

If she wins the final at the U-21 World Junior Championship, Bari will become only the second Indian to be crowned as the champion in the cadet and the junior events.

2) What is Komalika Bari's Junior World Ranking?

Komalika Bari is currently ranked 6th in the World Junior Rankings. Her brilliance in her short stint at senior level has helped her jump to 105th position in the World Rankings. However, she could continue to climb up the ranks with a strong display at the World Championships next month.

1) Who is Komalika Bari facing in the final of the World Junior Championships?

Komalika Bari will lock horns with Spain's Elia Canales in the final of the women's recurve event. Canales is ranked No.4 in the World Junior Rankings and reached the finals by beating Charline Schwarz, who was part of the Germany women's team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Elia Canales is a former Youth Olympics silver medalist and also won a World Cup gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2019 Stage 3 tournament in Antalya.

