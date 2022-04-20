Archery is one of India's most high-profile Olympic disciplines. Promising young archers have made sure to leave no stone unturned in coming through the ranks in India to excel in the sport.

One such archer who has shown the skill and character to take up the mantle is Sangampreet Singh Bisla. Already boasting an impressive resume at the age of 23 with a Youth Championships bronze medal and a Khelo India Youth Games gold medal to his name, Sangampreet is all set to excel at the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the competitive platform the Khelo India University Games offers, Sangampreet said Khelo India was instrumental in giving archers the best of facilities.

“Whether it is the Khelo India Youth Games or University Games, the platform helps all competing athletes to a great extent. In the field of archery, we did not have access to the best-in-class infrastructure earlier, but since the Games began, we now have access to updated and better infrastructure, along with technology that has helped us to make improvements in our performance," he said.

The young archery star also mentioned that the Games offer players a competitive field.

"The atmosphere in these Games is comparable to what an athlete feels at international competitions. Therefore, players get the experience of competing at an international event at the national level, and that helps prepare the players for bigger competitions in the future," he said.

Archery entices Sangampreet Singh

Sangampreet Singh belongs to a family of humble origins, with a background in farming. However, Sangampreet set his sights on becoming a sportsperson very early in his life.

With encouragement from his parents to pursue sports, Sangampreet set out to try out his hand at all sports – playing football, basketball, shooting, swimming, wall climbing and even horse riding.

However, at the age of 13, Sangampreet found his calling in archery and wanted to pursue the sport at a professional level.

Speaking about his aspirations, Sangampreet said:

“My future aspirations in the sport are that I want to become the World Number 1 archer. I want to win a medal in each and every competition, and eventually look back and be able to say that I did it all.”

