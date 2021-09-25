Archery World Championships 2021: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins historic silver but India's hunt for gold continues

Jyothi Surekha Vennam scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win two silver medals at the same edition of the World Championships. She was part of both the women’s and mixed pair compound team events that finished second at the Archery World Championships in Yankton.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her first as part of the women’s team that comprised Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar. Her second silver came as she partnered with Abhishek Verma in the mixed team event.

Unfortunately, both the losses came against Colombia.

In the mixed pair event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma, who stood fourth in the ranking round, started off with a one-point lead. Thereafter, it was clear dominance by the Colombians as the Indians went down by a four point margin (150-154).

The duo had a poor second end where they hit 9 twice and found 8 once. The Colombian duo of Daniel Munoz and Sara, who finished second in the rankings round, accumulated a perfect 40/40 in the third end to win their maiden mixed gold medal.

In the women’s team event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurajar lost by five points (224-229) against the troika of Alejandra Usquiano, Nora Valdez and Sara Lopez.

The Colombians, who topped the rankings, scored 15 perfect 10s with five Xs (closest to center)

Locked 58-58 after the opening end, the Indian women’s team failed to snatch a lead, shooting twice in the red circle as their opponents gained a one-point advantage. There was no stopping the Colombians thereafter as they shot eight 10s from 12 arrows in the last two ends to win their third women’s title, and first since 2017.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam in contention for another medal at Archery World Championships

India are in contention for three medals in individual compound events as Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam gear up for their respective quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ankita Bhakat is the lone archer in the fray in the recurve competition and she will compete in her last-eight match on Sunday.

