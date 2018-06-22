Archery World Cup 2018: Deepika Kumari, Abhishek Verma fighting for Gold in pre-Asiad tournament

Indian Archers continue their pre-Asiad practice at the 2018 Archery World Cup.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 22 Jun 2018, 14:23 IST

Deepika in action during Antalya 2018 Hyundai Archery World Cup

What's the story?

Indian archers are stepping up their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games by competing for medals in the pre-Asiad tournament. The two archers, Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma, have made it through to the final of the Archery World Cup that is currently taking place in Salt Lake City, USA.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are just around the corner and the Indian contingent is engrossed in preparations. This will be the eighteenth edition of the pan-Asian premier competition.

The Games will commence on August 18 and will go on for the next two weeks with the closing ceremony of the eighteenth edition scheduled for September 2.

Archery will once again give India a chance to contest for medals. The Archery events will be held at the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta and will take place from August 22 to August 28.

The heart of the matter

Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma have both made it through to the final of their respective events in the Archery World Cup, which is currently at its third stage.

Kumari has been one of the top archers for the nation. However, her last Gold medal came five years ago, in 2013. Now, after a five-year-long wait, Kumari has got herself another shot at the top prize. She will face Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the Recurve Women's Individual Final on Sunday, June 24.

Abhishek Verma is the second Indian archer to make it through to the Final. He is contesting for the Gold medal in the Compound Men's Individual category. The 28-year-old will face Denmark's Stephan Hansen in the Final, who also happens to be the current World no. 1 in this particular category. Verma's match will take place on Saturday, June 23. It will be the perfect gift for him if he manages to upset the World no. 1 and bag the medal as he also has his birthday on June 26.

What's next?

Deepika Kumari's Gold medal match is set to take place on Sunday, June 24 at 7:30 pm according to local time in the USA. However, Indian fans will have to wake up early on Monday morning, 7:00 am to be precise, to catch her fighting for Gold.

Similarly, Abhishek Verma's match will be live in India, at 6:45 am on Sunday morning.

Do you think both these archers have got what it takes to bag the gold medals and make the nation proud? Do let us know in the comments section below.