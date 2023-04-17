Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1: Preview, Tournament Rules & Where to Watch

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 18. The event will take place between April 18-23 in Antalya, Turkey. The first stage of the tournament will include 10 medal events. The following is the list of these events:

Individual Recurve Men

Individual Recurve Women

Individual Compound Men

Individual Compound Women

Recurve Men Team

Recurve Women Team

Compound Men Team

Compound Women Team

Recurve Mixed Team

Compound Mixed Team

Indian Contingent at the AWCS 2023 Stage 1

Compound Men: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, Rishabh Yadav, and Rajat Chauhan.

Compound Women: Avneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Sakshi Chaudhary, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Recurve Men: Neeraj Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai.

Recurve Women: Aditi Jaiswal, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat.

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1: Rules

Here are a few rules that one needs to make a note of:

#1: Each member association and the host nation can enter the competition with four athletes in each category. (A maximum of four recurve men, four recurve women, four compound men, four compound women)

#2: A total of four Archery World Cup Stages (AWCS) will take place every year, except for the Olympic years where the number of stages is three.

#3: A maximum of two archers from each county are permitted to compete in each category of the competition of the Archery World Cup Finals. If three or more athletes from the same nation qualify for the Finals, the top two ranked athletes from that nation will play in the event.

#4: The top 8 archers in each individual category in the AWCS will qualify for the Archery World Cup Final. The archers who secure a place in the Archery World Cup Final cannot transfer their slot to another player. These are reserved for those players and are non-transferable.

#5: If any athlete who has won an Archery World Cup Stage 1 wins the Archery World Cup Stage 2, no other archer would qualify for the Final from the second stage.

#6: In the Olympic Games year, the winner of the Olympic Games will qualify for the Archery World Cup Finals directly as an Olympic Wildcard. The max cap of two players per nation is exempt in this condition.

#7: The host nation of the Archery World Cup Finals can nominate up to one player in each category if a maximum of two archers from the country haven't qualified through the AWCS.

#8: The highest-ranked archers in the Archery World Cup Rankings (AWCR) after the final AWCS qualify for the summit round of the competition. If a nation has reached the maximum number of representatives, the next eligible athlete from AWCR will qualify.

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1: Where to Watch

The AWCS 1 won't be telecast in India. However, we'll update you once there is an announcement on the same.

