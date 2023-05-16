Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2: Preview, Tournament Rules, and Where to Watch

The Archery World Cup’s second stage will take place in Shangai, China, starting on May 16 and will run until May 21. This is the 17th edition of this premier archery competition. The first stage took place in Antalya, Turkey.

If we talk about India at this year’s competition, the Indian Archers finished with four medals in the first stage. Two of them were in the Recurve category and two were in the compound category.

The first stage featured four Indian medallists. It included Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai. Jyothi won gold medals in both Individual and mixed teams categories in the compound category.

In the Recurve category, Dhiraj was the man of the hour for India. He grabbed a bronze in the men’s individual and a silver in the men’s team event alongside veterans such as Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rain.

Indian archers who took part in stage 1 of the Archery World Cup 2023 included:

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Avneeet Kaur, Sakshi Chaudhary, Aditi Gopichand Swami. Compound Men: Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, Rishabh Yadav. Recurve Women: Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Aditi Jaiswal, Simranjeet Kaur. Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan.

For stage 2, India will be sending the same set of Individuals to Shangai as before. World No. 1 recurve archer, Deepika Kumari, and compound Archer Abhishek Verma will again be missing the contingent for the World Cup. Because of giving birth, Deepika couldn’t be at her very best at the National trials.

Abhishek was also not in full force at the trials. Apart from these two, India will again be counting on the Archers who represented it in stage 1.

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2: Tournament Rules

Rules to take into account before watching stage 2 of Archery World Cup 2023:

A member nation can participate in each category with a maximum of 4 payers only. Each category will feature a maximum of 4 players per member nation. The Archery World Cup will consist of 4 stages every year, except the Olympics year when they will be reduced to three. A maximum of 2 athletes from a member nation will compete in the Archery World Cup finals. If more than 2 athletes qualify for the finals, then the top 2 Archers will feature in the finals. The top 8 individuals from each category will compete in the Archer World Cup final. A player cannot transfer his/her slot to another player. The slots are for that player only and are non-transferable. If an athlete who won the first stage wins the second stage too, then no other player would qualify for the finals. In the Olympic year, an Olympic winner would qualify directly for the Archery World Cup finals as an Olympic wild card. The host nation can nominate up to 1 player in each category if a maximum of two archers haven’t qualified through ACWS. The highest-ranked archers in the Archery World Cup(ACWS) finals would directly qualify for the summit round of the competition. If a nation reaches a maximum number of eligible athletes, then the next candidate eligible in the Archery World Cup rankings would be added to the summit round.

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2: Where to Watch

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2 will be broadcasted live on the SonlyLiv app (only finals). It will also be telecasted live on Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD TV.

