Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, match timings, Indian squad and live streaming details

The Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Yecheon, Republic of Korea, is all set to be held between May 21 and 26. Three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari will be leading the Indian contingent.

India is all set to field the same 16-member archery contingent that was part of the first stage of the Archery World Cup in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, in April 2024.

Notably, India secured eight medals, including five gold, two silver, and one bronze to top the medal tally in the first stage of the World Cup. Deepika Kumari, who secured the silver medal in the women’s recurve event, will be one of the key players to watch out for.

Deepika clinched the silver medal after losing to Korean archer Lim Sihyeon in the gold medal match. She is yet to secure an Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian contingent for the third stage of the World Cup in Antalya, Turkiye will be selected based on the performances of the archers in the first two stages. The Antalya event scheduled to take place from June 18 to 23 will be the final Olympic qualifying event for recurve archers.

Notably, the winners of the individual events will directly qualify for the Archery World Cup Final in Tlaxcala, Mexico in October 2024.

Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Schedule and match timings (In IST)

May 21, Tuesday

Practice and qualification

May 22, Wednesday

Team eliminations and qualification (compound team matches and recurve qualifications)

May 23, Thursday

Individual eliminations and team eliminations (recurve team matches and compound individual matches)

May 24, Friday

Mixed team eliminations and individual eliminations (mixed team matches and recurve individual matches)

May 25, Saturday

Compound finals

May 26, Sunday

Recurve finals

Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Live telecast and streaming details

The Archery World Cup 2024 Yecheon Stage 2 compound and recurve finals will be live-streamed on Archery+ on May 25 and 26. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign for fans in India.

Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Indian contingent

Compound Men: Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge, Abhishek Verma, and Rajat Chauhan.

Compound Women: Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Mrinal Chauhan, Pravin Jadhav, and Dhiraj Bommadevara.

Recurve Women: Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, and Deepika Kumari.