Archery World Cup Stage 3: When and where to watch, events, Indian participants list

The Indian men and women’s teams will aim to top the charts in both the rankings and training at the Archery World Cup Stage 3. The event will commence in Paris on June 21.

Former world No.1 Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari will represent the Indian women's team at the Archery World Cup. All three will aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the qualifying event to be held at the same venue on June 18-19.

The Indian men’s recurve team has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics while Deepika Kumari won an individual spot at the continental qualifiers. Regardless, they will all look to put up good performances at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup.

With the Indian archers in good form, a quality showing is on the cards. India will arrive in Paris for the Archery World Cup after an impressive performance at the Stage 1 event in Guatemala City, where they won three gold medals. However, they had to skip Stage 2 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The Archery World Cup Stage 3 will also help the Indian archers, led by Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, fine-tune their skills ahead of the prestigious quadrennial Games.

Atanu Das in action during the 2016 Rio Olympics

Read: Indian Archery teams led by Atanu Das & Deepika Kumari get down to business in Paris

Charlety Stadium in Paris will host the Archery World Cup Stage 3. The Indian contingent are presently in a bio-bubble in the southern French city of Vichy, where they are undergoing a rigorous training regimen.

Favorites South Korea have withdrawn from the World Cup, which includes the Archery World Cup Stage 3, due to travel and other COVID-19 restrictions. They reportedly felt traveling for the event could hamper their athletes’ preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

South Korea have dominated world archery at the Olympic level winning 39 medals, including 23 golds. In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, South Korean archers won the gold medal in all the events.

India participants at Archery World Cup Stage 3

Recurve

Men

Atanu Das, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai

Women

Ankita Bhakat, Bari Komalika, Deepika Kumari and Madhu Vedwan

Atanu Das on #OlympicsKiAasha



Arjuna awardee @ArcherAtanu is well prepared to strike the bulls-eye at the Tokyo Olympics. He is confident that the lessons he learned in the last Olympics and his training will help him strike Gold.#TokyoOlympics @SonySportsIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/qxklsaQeF6 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 7, 2021

Compound

Men

Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma

Women

Pragati Choudhary, Akshita, Saanchi Dhalla and Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: It's now or never for Indian archery

Where to watch Archery World Cup Stage 3, live streaming details

Live streaming of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 will be on www.archery.tv and https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldArcheryTV

Archery World Cup Stage 3 schedule (All timings in GMT+1)

﻿22 Jun 2021, Tuesday

09:00 - Qualification Round Recurve Women (RW)

12:30 - Recurve Women Shoot off, if any (Individual and Team)

12:45-13:30 - Elimination rounds

14:30 to 18:00 - Qualification Rounds Recurve Men (RM)

18:00 - Recurve Men Shoot off, if any (Individual, Team and Mixed Team)

18:15-19:00 - Round of 48: RM

23 Jun 2021, Wednesday

09:00-12:30 - Qualification Round Compound Men (CM)

12:30 - Compound Shoot off, if any (Individual and Mixed Team)

12:45-13:30 - Round of 48: CM

15:45-16:30 - Round of 24: RM, RW

16:30-17:15 - Pre-quarterfinals: RM, RW

17:15-17:55 - Quarterfinals: RM, RW

17:55-18:30 - Semifinals: RM, RW

Know Your Olympian



Olympic Bound archer @ArcherAtanu is heading into his second Olympics and expecting them to be his best. Send in your best wishes for his Tokyo campaign. #TokyoOlympics @SonySportsIndia @KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/XEkYv91KdR — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 7, 2021

24 Jun 2021, Thursday

Team Matches (RX – Recurve Mixed, CX – Compound Mixed)

09:15-09:40 - RX, CX

09:55-10:20 - Quarterfinal: RX, CX

10:20-10:45 - Semifinal: RX, CX

Individual Matches

14:00-14:45 - Round of 24: CM, CW

14:45-15:30 - Pre-quarterfinals: CM, CW

15:30-16:10 - Quarterfinals: CM, CW

16:15-16:50 - Semifinals: CM, CW

Also read: Deepika Kumari: From poverty and hunger to gold medals and fame

25 Jun 2021, Friday

Team Matches

09:15-09:45 - Quarterfinals: RM, CW

10:00-10:30 - Quarterfinals: RW, CM

10:45-11:15 - Semifinals: RM, RW, CM, CW

12:15-12:45 - Bronze: RM, RW

26 Jun 2021, Saturday

10:02-10:28 - Gold: Compound Women Team

10:28-10:36 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Women Team

10:36-11:02 - Gold: Compound Men Team

11:02-11:10 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Men Team

11:10-11:29 - Bronze: Compound Mixed Team

11:29-11:48 - Gold: Compound Mixed Team

11:52-11:57 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Mixed Team

14:02-14:14 - Semifinals: Compound Women

14:15-14:27 - Semifinals: Compound Women

14:31-14:43 - Bronze: Compound Women

14:44-14:56 - Gold: Compound Women

15:01-15:08 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Women

15:08-15:20 - Semifinals: Compound Men

15:21-15:33 - Semifinals: Compound Men

15:37-15:49 - Bronze: Compound Men

15:50-16:02 - Gold: Compound Men

16:07-16:12 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Men

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: The sport in which India is likely to win its first-ever Olympic Medal - Archery

27 Jun 2021, Sunday

10:02-10:28 - Gold: Recurve Women Team

10:28-10:36 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Women Team

10:36-11:02 - Gold: Recurve Men Team

11:02-11:10 - Awards Ceremony - Recurve Men Team

11:10-11:29 - Bronze: Recurve Mixed Team

11:29-11:48 - Gold: Recurve Mixed Team

11:52-11:57 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Mixed Team

14:02-14:14 - Semifinals: Recurve Women

14:15-14:27 - Semifinals: Recurve Women

14:31-14:43 - Bronze: Recurve Women

14:44-14:56 - Gold: Recurve Women

15:01-15:08 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Women

15:08-15:20 - Semifinals: Recurve Men

15:21-15:33 - Semifinals: Recurve Men

15:37-15:49 - Bronze: Recurve Men

15:50-16:02 - Gold: Recurve Men

16:07-16:12 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Men

The Archery World Cup Stage 3 is the last competitive tournament before the Tokyo Olympics and all archers would be gunning to get invaluable match practice under their belt before heading to Tokyo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra