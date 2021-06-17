Archery World Cup Stage 3: When and where to watch, events, Indian participants list

The Indian men and women’s teams will aim to top the charts in both the rankings and training at the Archery World Cup Stage 3. The event will commence in Paris on June 21.
Former world No.1 Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari will represent the Indian women's team at the Archery World Cup. All three will aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the qualifying event to be held at the same venue on June 18-19.
The Indian men’s recurve team has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics while Deepika Kumari won an individual spot at the continental qualifiers. Regardless, they will all look to put up good performances at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup.
With the Indian archers in good form, a quality showing is on the cards. India will arrive in Paris for the Archery World Cup after an impressive performance at the Stage 1 event in Guatemala City, where they won three gold medals. However, they had to skip Stage 2 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The Archery World Cup Stage 3 will also help the Indian archers, led by Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, fine-tune their skills ahead of the prestigious quadrennial Games.
Charlety Stadium in Paris will host the Archery World Cup Stage 3. The Indian contingent are presently in a bio-bubble in the southern French city of Vichy, where they are undergoing a rigorous training regimen.
Favorites South Korea have withdrawn from the World Cup, which includes the Archery World Cup Stage 3, due to travel and other COVID-19 restrictions. They reportedly felt traveling for the event could hamper their athletes’ preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.
South Korea have dominated world archery at the Olympic level winning 39 medals, including 23 golds. In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, South Korean archers won the gold medal in all the events.
India participants at Archery World Cup Stage 3
Recurve
Men
Atanu Das, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai
Women
Ankita Bhakat, Bari Komalika, Deepika Kumari and Madhu Vedwan
Compound
Men
Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma
Women
Pragati Choudhary, Akshita, Saanchi Dhalla and Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Where to watch Archery World Cup Stage 3, live streaming details
Live streaming of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 will be on www.archery.tv and https://www.youtube.com/c/WorldArcheryTV
Archery World Cup Stage 3 schedule (All timings in GMT+1)
22 Jun 2021, Tuesday
09:00 - Qualification Round Recurve Women (RW)
12:30 - Recurve Women Shoot off, if any (Individual and Team)
12:45-13:30 - Elimination rounds
14:30 to 18:00 - Qualification Rounds Recurve Men (RM)
18:00 - Recurve Men Shoot off, if any (Individual, Team and Mixed Team)
18:15-19:00 - Round of 48: RM
23 Jun 2021, Wednesday
09:00-12:30 - Qualification Round Compound Men (CM)
12:30 - Compound Shoot off, if any (Individual and Mixed Team)
12:45-13:30 - Round of 48: CM
15:45-16:30 - Round of 24: RM, RW
16:30-17:15 - Pre-quarterfinals: RM, RW
17:15-17:55 - Quarterfinals: RM, RW
17:55-18:30 - Semifinals: RM, RW
24 Jun 2021, Thursday
Team Matches (RX – Recurve Mixed, CX – Compound Mixed)
09:15-09:40 - RX, CX
09:55-10:20 - Quarterfinal: RX, CX
10:20-10:45 - Semifinal: RX, CX
Individual Matches
14:00-14:45 - Round of 24: CM, CW
14:45-15:30 - Pre-quarterfinals: CM, CW
15:30-16:10 - Quarterfinals: CM, CW
16:15-16:50 - Semifinals: CM, CW
25 Jun 2021, Friday
Team Matches
09:15-09:45 - Quarterfinals: RM, CW
10:00-10:30 - Quarterfinals: RW, CM
10:45-11:15 - Semifinals: RM, RW, CM, CW
12:15-12:45 - Bronze: RM, RW
26 Jun 2021, Saturday
10:02-10:28 - Gold: Compound Women Team
10:28-10:36 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Women Team
10:36-11:02 - Gold: Compound Men Team
11:02-11:10 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Men Team
11:10-11:29 - Bronze: Compound Mixed Team
11:29-11:48 - Gold: Compound Mixed Team
11:52-11:57 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Mixed Team
14:02-14:14 - Semifinals: Compound Women
14:15-14:27 - Semifinals: Compound Women
14:31-14:43 - Bronze: Compound Women
14:44-14:56 - Gold: Compound Women
15:01-15:08 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Women
15:08-15:20 - Semifinals: Compound Men
15:21-15:33 - Semifinals: Compound Men
15:37-15:49 - Bronze: Compound Men
15:50-16:02 - Gold: Compound Men
16:07-16:12 - Awards Ceremony: Compound Men
27 Jun 2021, Sunday
10:02-10:28 - Gold: Recurve Women Team
10:28-10:36 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Women Team
10:36-11:02 - Gold: Recurve Men Team
11:02-11:10 - Awards Ceremony - Recurve Men Team
11:10-11:29 - Bronze: Recurve Mixed Team
11:29-11:48 - Gold: Recurve Mixed Team
11:52-11:57 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Mixed Team
14:02-14:14 - Semifinals: Recurve Women
14:15-14:27 - Semifinals: Recurve Women
14:31-14:43 - Bronze: Recurve Women
14:44-14:56 - Gold: Recurve Women
15:01-15:08 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Women
15:08-15:20 - Semifinals: Recurve Men
15:21-15:33 - Semifinals: Recurve Men
15:37-15:49 - Bronze: Recurve Men
15:50-16:02 - Gold: Recurve Men
16:07-16:12 - Awards Ceremony: Recurve Men
The Archery World Cup Stage 3 is the last competitive tournament before the Tokyo Olympics and all archers would be gunning to get invaluable match practice under their belt before heading to Tokyo.