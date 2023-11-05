Indian archers will have a golden chance to secure their 2024 Paris Olympics quota when they aim for the Asian Archery Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand this Sunday.

The five-day tournament begins on November 5 and will conclude on November 9. The Asian outdoor championships will feature the recurve compound division.

The Indian recurve team missed out on an Olympic quota in the Hyundai World Archery Championships earlier this summer and the Asian Games as well. The 16-member contingent being sent to Bangkok is working hard to ensure they qualify as Indian archers look to script history by bagging an Olympic medal in the event in Paris.

Two team quotas and four individual quotas will be awarded on November 9 and 11 respectively. For India, the top two teams in the men's and women's categories will be awarded a direct qualification to the Paris Olympics.

The event will immediately be followed by the Asian individual Olympic qualifiers for archery at the same venue. There are two Olympic quotas on offer as well in the men's and women's recurve archery events.

The Indian recurve team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tushar Shelke won silver at the 2023 Asian Games. However, there were no team quotas on offer for the Olympics. In the individual events, Dhiraj and Atanu missed out after exiting in the quarter-finals. Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur had bagged a bronze in the women’s team event in China.

Indian compound archers performed exceptionally at the Asian Games, having won all five gold medals on offer. They are part of the Asian Archery Championships but their category is a non-Olympic event.

Asian Archery Championships 2023: Full schedule and timing in IST

The archery tournament in Bangkok will begin on November 5 with the Men's and Women's recurve qualification round. The next day will see the Men's and Women's compound qualification round followed by which the main draw begins.

The first round is the 1/48 wherein the pool is large with athletes from various Asian countries taking part. The roster will progressively reduce in size as the days go by and the rounds increase in number.

November 9 will see the gold medal matches of men's, women's, mixed individual, and team in recurve and compound events.

Asian Archery Championships 2023 full schedule (all times in IST):

November 5, Sunday

Men’s recurve qualification round, 6:30

Women's recurve qualification round, 11:30

November 6, Monday

Women's compound qualification round, 6:30

Men's compound qualification round, 6:30

Women’s recurve 1/48, men’s compound 1/24, women’s compound 1/24, 11:45

Men’s recurve 1/48, 13:00

Men’s recurve team, women’s recurve team 1/12, 14:00

November 7, Tuesday

Men’s recurve 1/24, 6:45

Women’s recurve 1/24, 7:45

Men’s recurve 1/16, women’s recurve 1/16, 8:45

Mixed recurve team 1/12, 9:45

Men’s compound 1/16, women’s compound 1/16, 11:30

Mixed compound 1/8, 12:45

Mixed recurve 1/8, 13:10

Mixed recurve 1/4, mixed compound 1/4, 13:35

Mixed recurve 1/2, mixed compound 1/2, 14:30

Mixed recurve bronze medal match, mixed compound bronze medal match, 14:25

November 8, Wednesday

Men’s recurve 1/8, women’s recurve 1/8, men’s compound 1/8, women’s compound 1/8, 6:45

Men’s recurve 1/4, women’s recurve 1/4, men’s compound 1/4, women’s compound 1/4, 7:30

Men’s recurve 1/2, women’s recurve 1/2, men’s compound 1/2, women’s compound 1/2, 8:10

Men’s recurve bronze medal match, women’s recurve bronze medal match, men’s compound bronze medal match, women’s compound bronze medal match, 8:50

Women’s recurve team 1/8, men’s compound team 1/8, 10:45

Women’s recurve team 1/4, men’s compound team 1/4, 11:15

Men’s recurve team 1/8, 12:00

Men’s recurve team 1/4, women’s compound team 1/4, 12:30

Men’s recurve team 1/2, women’s compound team 1/2, women’s recurve team 1/2, men’s compound team 1/2, 12:15

Men’s recurve team bronze medal match, women’s compound team bronze medal match, women’s recurve team bronze medal match, men’s compound team bronze medal match, 13:45

November 9, Thursday

Women’s recurve gold medal match, 7:30

Men’s recurve gold medal match, 7:50

Women’s recurve team gold medal match, 8:10

Men’s recurve team gold medal match, 8:35

Mixed recurve team gold medal match, 9:00

Women’s compound gold medal match, 11:30

Men’s compound gold medal match, 11:50

Women’s compound team gold medal match, 12:10

Men’s compound team gold medal match, 12:35

Mixed compound team gold medal match, 13:00

Asian Archery Championships 2023: Indian squad

Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke

Recurve Women: Tisha Punia, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Ankita Bhakat,

Compound Men: Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge, Priyansh

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami

Asian Archery Championships 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Asian Archery Championships 2023 will be streaming on Olympics.com.