Asian Games 2018: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari named in India's archery squad

Atanu Das, Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari all make the cut as recurve archery team is revealed.

Deepika Kumari named in the Women's Recurve Archery team

What's the story?

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari make the roster, as India announce archery teams for both Men and Women Recurve event. The two teams will now head to Jakarta in order to take part in the 2018 Asian Games.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are just months away, with Indian sportspersons gearing up to compete with Asia's best. The Games are taking place in Jakarta and Palembang and will start on August 18. Over the course of the next two weeks, various sportspersons will compete with each other in order to bag a medal for their country. The Games will finally conclude on September 2.

Archery at the 2018 Asian Games will take place, starting from August 22, at the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event will go on for a week, closing on August 28.

The heart of the matter

The Archery Association of India (AAI) announced on Friday, June 15, the final teams for both Men and Women Recurve Archery events. There were no surprise exclusions or inclusions as some of India's best recurve archers make the cut.

The women's team is made up of experienced archers such as Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari. Laxmirani Majhi and Ankita Bhakat complete the four-member team.

On the other hand, Atanu Das leads the men's team, with Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas Kumar, and Jagdish Chaudhary also in the squad.

Recurve archers use a special bow, with dynamic limbs which move away from the archer once the shot is taken. The bow stores more energy, a consequence of which is that the arrows go faster.

What's next?

The Indian contingent will be gearing up to deliver another strong performance after their heroics down under at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian archers will certainly hope to add a few medals of their own to the total medal tally.

