Asian Games 2018: Indian Compound Archery team announced

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Abhishek Verma among those selected for the Compound Archery teams.

Both the teams will now complete their final preparations before heading out to Jakarta

What's the story?

India's Compound Archery teams for both Men's and Women's events has been announced. The announcement follows that of the recurve teams. Both the teams will now complete their final preparations before heading out to Jakarta.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are just months away, with Indian sportspersons gearing up to compete with Asia's best.

The Games are taking place in Jakarta and Palembang and will start on August 18. Over the course of the next couple of weeks, various sportspersons will compete against each other in order to bag a medal for their respective nations. The Games will finally finish on September 2.

Heart of the matter

India's teams for both Men and Women Compound events were announced today, June 15. The Archery Association of India (AAI) confirmed the final list of participants via social media.

Both the teams consist of four members each. Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Rajat Chauhan, and Sangampreet Singh Bisla complete the Men's Compound Archery Team.

On the other hand, Jyothi Surekha Vennam is the big name in the Women's Compound team, followed by Muskan Kirar, Trisha Deb, and Madhumita Kumari.

Compound Archery uses a more stern bow, as compared to Recurve Archery. As a result, the arrows lose speed in exchange for better accuracy.

What's next?

The selected Indian archers will be applying the finishing touches to their tournament preparations as they get ready to board a plane to Jakarta. The Archery events will take place in the GKB Archery Field in Jakarta from August 22 to 28.

The Indian archers will hope to deliver a strong performance and grab a medal for the country.

