From Patiala to Tokyo: The story of Asian Para Games Champion Harvinder Singh

Harvinder Singh raked up India's first gold in archery in the W2/ST category. With barely a week left until the commencement of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Harvinder has his eyes keen on a Paralympics gold medal now. India has never won a medal in archery at the Paralympics.

Harvinder Singh's story

Harvinder Singh, who was around a year and a half old, fell ill and was diagnosed with dengue fever. Harvinder's parents took him to a local doctor, where he was administered an injection. The injection severely infected his legs, costing him his mobility.

Harvinder never let his disability impede the normalcy of his dreams. He pursued higher studies to become a highly read man. Athletics wasn't his childhood passion, nor did he belong to an athletic background. He hails from a farmers family.

Harvinder is a scholar:

Harvinder is an economics scholar from a Punjabi University in Patiala. Archery happened when he was pursuing his Ph.D. in 2012. Harvinder saw several archers training at the university campus, and then saw the 2012 London Paralympics live broadcast on television which propelled him to try his hands on the target range.

Balancing studies and sports can be difficult sometimes. Harvinder found it hard as well. The scorching heat during the practice sessions broken by the air conditioning inside the college would lead to severe muscle pains. Harvinder tried sitting in his non-air conditioned room to balance the temperature difference.

Harvinder's major setback:

Harvinder lost his mother just a week after submitting his synopsis for his PhD. That huge blow disrupted his stability and he did not want to participate in the Asian para Games. His coach backed him and pushed him through to focus on the game and give his best.

Harvinder's biggest achievement:

Harvinder won the first ever medal in archery for India at the Asian Para Games. Harvinder bagged a gold medal at the event. He defeated China’s Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the W2/ST category final to claim the top honors.

He then dedicated his gold medal to his mother, who had passed away just a few days prior of his major achievement.

Apart from his Asian Para Games achievement, Harvinder also bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Para Archery Championships held in Bangkok.

Harvinder Singh during COVID 19 distress:

Harvinder received his archery equipment set up from Punjabi University, Patiala, and trained at his family’s seven-acre farm. Following the lockdown relaxation announcement, Harvinder traveled to his village in Punjab. Initially, he started training inside the house keeping the 5m distance mark. He simultaneously started training for his fitness as well.

Due to the lockdown, it was initially very hard for Harvinder to move his muscles freely and achieve the target of 70m. He then set up his target range on his farm and within a few days the 28-year-old was good to go.

Harvinder will now be keen on scripting history at the 2021 Paralympic Games by winning India's first ever para-archery medal at the showpiece event.

