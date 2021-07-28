Atanu Das next archery event [July 29] schedule and details - when and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Archer Atanu Das will return to Yumenoshimaima Final Field at Olympics 2021 for the men's individual 1/32 elimination round. He was last seen in action on July 26 as part of India's men's team. The team comprising Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav lost their quarterfinal match against South Korea.

Here is everything you should know about Atanu Das' next archery event

What is Atanu Das' next event?

Atanu Das next archery event is the men's individual round of 32.

What was Atanu Das' rank in the men's individual ranking round?

Atanu Das was ranked 35th at the end of the men's individual ranking round. He scored 653 from a possible 700 points.

Who is Atanu Das' next opponent?

Atanu Das will face Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Deng in the individual round of 32. Yu-Cheng Deng finished 30th at the end of the men's individual ranking round with 656 points.

Yu-Cheng Deng has already clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Games. He was part of the Chinese Taipei's team which lost the men's team final against South Korea.

Yu-Cheng Deng is ranked 122 in the world. He has won a gold and a silver at the World Cup Stage, both in the men's team event. His career-best score is 676.

When is Atanu Das' next match?

Atanu Das' next match is scheduled for July 29. According to the Olympics' official website, the match will begin at around 11.01 AM Japan time or 7.30 AM IST.

Where can I watch Atanu Das' match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Deepika Kumari's match can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

