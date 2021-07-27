Deepika Kumari next archery event [July 28] schedule and details - when and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Deepika Kumari will be back in action at Olympics 2021 for the women's individual 1/32 elimination match. The Indian archer was last seen at the Games on July 24 when she was paired with Pravin Jadhav for the quarterfinals of the mixed team event. The Indian pair lost the match 6-2 against the Korean team of An San and Kim Je Deok.

Three gold medals. 🥇🥇🥇

Three winning shots.



Deepika Kumari is in the form of her life. 🇮🇳🔥#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bMdvvGRS6i — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021

Here is everything you need to know about Deepika Kumari's next archery event

What is Deepika Kumari's next event?

Deepika Kumari's next archery event is the women's individual round of 32 match.

What was Deepika Kumari's rank in women's individual ranking round?

Deepika was ranked ninth at the end of the women's individual ranking round. She scored 663 points out of a maximum 700.

Who is Deepika Kumari's next opponent?

Deepika Kumari will take on Bhutan's Bu Karma in the individual round of 32. Bu Karma was ranked 56th at the end of the women's individual ranking round. She scored 616 points from a possible 700.

Bu Karma secured a quota spot for the 2021 Olympics thanks to her performance at the 2019 Asian Continental Qualification Tournament in Bangkok. She then achieved the Minimum Qualification Score in May 2021 at a one-day national competition organized by the Bhutan Archery Federation and recognized by the World Archery Federation.

Bu Karma participated in the Rio Olympics but lost in the first round. She has also participated at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships, the 2017 and 2019 Asian Championships and the 2018 Asian Games. She is yet to win a medal at the international level.

Bu Karma was Bhutan's flag-bearer at Rio Olympics 2016.

When is Deepika Kumari's next match?

Deepika Kumari's next match is scheduled for July 28. According to the Olympics' official website, the match should begin at around 5.44 PM Japan Time or 2.14 PM IST.

Where can I watch Deepika Kumari's match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Deepika Kumari's match can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

Deepika Kumari is ranked no.1 in the world. Tokyo 2021 is her third Summer Games. She had previously represented India at the London and Rio Olympics.

Also read: Hot weather, no fans, and performance analysis - Deepika Kumari dissects her archery individual ranking round at Olympics 2021

Edited by SANJAY K K