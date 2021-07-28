Deepika Kumari's next archery match [July 30] schedule and details - When and where to watch, possible opponent, timings (IST)

Deepika Kumari kept India's medal hopes in archery alive at Olympics 2021 as she sailed through to the women's individual 1/8 eliminations. The World No. 1 won her 1/32 and 1/16 elimination matches today to book a spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

Deepika Kumari took on Bhutan's Karma in the 1/32 elimination. The Indian archer stamped her authority as she defeated her opponent in three straight sets.

Next, Deepika Kumari locked horns with USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the 1/16 elimination round. After losing the first set, she dug into her vast experience to bounce back and win the next two. But Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez took the fourth set away to force a decider. Deepika Kumari won the fifth by a point to advance to the next round.

Here is everything you should know about Deepika Kumari's next match

What is Deepika Kumari's next event?

Deepika Kumari will next be seen in action in the women's individual 1/8 eliminations round.

Who is Deepika Kumari's next opponent?

Deepika Kumari's next opponent has not been decided yet, as some of the archery matches have been rescheduled.

However, it has been confirmed that she will face one of Denmark's Maja Jager, Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa, Australia's Alice Ingley or the Russian Olympic Committee's Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarters.

When is Deepika Kumari's next match?

According to the Olympics' official website, Deepika Kumari's match is scheduled for July 29. The match timing is 9.30 AM Japan time or 6.00 AM IST. However, fans will have to wait for the previous rounds to conclude before the pre-quarterfinals get underway.

Where can I watch Deepika Kumari's match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Deepika Kumari's match can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

Edited by SANJAY K K