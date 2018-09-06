Dream is to win gold in 2020 Olympic: Madhumita Kumari

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Sept 6 (PTI) Asian Games silver medallist, archer Mudhumita Kumari Thursday said her dream is to win gold in the 2020 Olympic.

Madhumita Kumari, a resident of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand, who won the silver medal in the compound archery in the Asian Games held in Jakarta, said she will concentrate on her practice to achieve her dream to win a gold in the 2020 Olympic.

"I have enough time to prepare and win the gold in the 2020 Olympic Games," she told PTI over phone from New Delhi.

"My focus now is to practice and achieve perfection in skill and win the gold," Madhumita, who has been awarded Rs 10 lakh by the Jharkhand government following her silver medal winning performance, added.

Madhumita, who is doing her graduation in Silli College of Ranchi district, represented India in compound archery event.

She was first selected for archery training by the Tata Steel feeder in West Bokaro with nine others and got primary archery training.

Later, she was enrolled in Birsa Munda Archery Academy in Silli and got archery training from Coach Prakash Ram.

"It was the happiest day of my career when I won the silver for India in the Asian Games," Madhumita said, adding that she was confident of a medal and she is happy that she won silver, "but my dream is to win Olympic gold in 2020 Olympic."

On sports training facility and sports environment in Jharkhand, Madhumita said that Jharkhand has good sport facilities and has enough potential for sports.

Madhumita is the third among four daughters of miner Jitendra Singh, who is employed with Tata steel coal mine in West Bokaro.

Madhumita will return to Ramgarh from New Delhi on September 8