Former Olympian Limba Ram’s wife urges govt. to provide a policy for former athletes

Limba Ram with his wife (Pic source: Times of India)

What’s the story?

Wife of ailing former Olympian Limba Ram, Mrs. Jenni, has urged that the central government comes up with a policy for former athletes who need financial aid for serious illnesses.

In case you didn’t know

Ram, a former archer, has been suffering from a neurological problem for the past four years. The Padma Shri and Arjuna Award winner has been residing at the Sports Authority of India's hostel for his treatment.

The heart of the matter

Jenni reflected on the lack of schemes and beneficiary programs for former Olympians of the country, even though national-level athletes and currently active Olympians have various schemes they can avail in times of need, and urged the government to draft one at the earliest. Here's what she told ANI:

"At present Olympians, athletes who have participated in Asian tournaments and players who have represented the country in world cups, are covered under various schemes but there is no such scheme for former Olympian. So central government should come up with such a scheme."

She added that although the Rajasthan state sports council provides Ram with an allowance on a monthly basis, most of it is spent on rent and medicines.

"I really thankful to Rajasthan state sports council for giving Limba his monthly salary even though he is on special medical leave. The salary is around 60-65 thousand per month but most of it goes in house rent and medicines," she said.

What’s next?

For the pride Ram brought to the country by representing it in the Olympics, the least the government can do for him is provide for his treatment.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!