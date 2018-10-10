×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gold for archer Harvinder at Asian Para Games

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Oct 2018, 12:32 IST

Enter caption

Jakarta, Oct 10 (PTI) Archer Harvinder Singh notched up the men's individual recurve gold, while track-and-field athletes added a silver and a bronze to India's tally in the Asian Para-Games here on Wednesday.

Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men's discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men's shot put F46 category.

Harvinder defeated China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the W2/ST category final to claim the top honours and take India's gold tally to seven.

The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring a wheelchair. The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without having to need a wheelchair.

In the track and field events, Ghangas claimed his silver with a throw of 35.89m, an effort which he managed in his third attempt.

He finished behind Iran's Olad Mahdi, who came up with a new Asian as well as Games record throw of 42.37m.

The F11 category deals with visual impairment.

In shot put, Yasser's throw of 14.22m got him the bronze behind Kazakhstan's Mansurbayev Ravil (14.66m).

The gold in this event went to China's Wei Enlong, who established a new Games record with an effort of 15.67m.

The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Indian Archer Abhishek Verma Confident Of Getting Gold At...
RELATED STORY
Road to Jakarta Asian Games : Can Indian recurve archers...
RELATED STORY
Sports Ministry sanctions of Rs. 5 lakh for former archer...
RELATED STORY
Archery at Asian Games 2018: Gutsy compound silvers save...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Vishwas targets second Asiad medal...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Deepika Kumari misses flight as she is...
RELATED STORY
Korea Dominate Men's Recurve winning Gold and Silver at...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Archers in Olympic history: The modern day...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Olympics archers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 sports that can help India win double digit medals in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us