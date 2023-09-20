India Archery Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, timing

The Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center is all set to host archery competitions during the Asian Games 2023, scheduled to take place from October 1 to 7. These competitions will encompass both the recurve and non-Olympic compound disciplines.

At the Asian Games 2023, India will field a formidable 16-member archery team. This contingent will include renowned figures such as Olympian Atanu Das and world champions Aditi Gopichand Swami and Ojas Pravin Deotale.

The archery program for the Asian Games 2023 will comprise events in both the recurve and non-Olympic compound disciplines.

Each category will witness medal events across various sections, including men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, and mixed team competitions.

Experienced archers, including Abhishek Verma and Atanu Das, will be complemented by young talents, boosting India's archery medal aspirations in Hangzhou.

During the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indian archers secured two silver medals, one in the men's compound team and the other in the women's compound team competition.

Indian Archery team for Asian Games 2023

Men’s recurve - Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke, Dhiraj Bommadevara

Women’s recurve - Simranjeet Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh

Men’s compound - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Prathamesh Jawkar

Women’s compound - Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Avneet Kaur

Asian Games 2023 Archery: Schedule

The Indian archery team's Asian Games 2023 schedule is filled with intense competition from October 1 to 7. Starting with rankings rounds, the schedule progresses to mixed, women’s, and men’s elimination rounds.

The following days see quarterfinals and semifinals for both compound and recurve events. The tournament concludes with individual medal matches.

Asian Games 2023: Archery Rules

In archery event, competitors undergo a qualification phase, shooting 72 arrows to determine rankings for the matchplay phase.

During match play, archers engage in best-of-five sets, earning two points for winning a set and one point each in the event of a draw.

Individual sets consist of three arrows, while mixed team events use four arrows, and team events utilize six arrows per set. The first archer or team to amass six points wins the matchplay, progressing through the rounds.

In the event of a tie after five sets, a tiebreaker is held. In individual archery, the closest arrow to the target wins; in team events, the combined score of all archers wins.

Where to watch Archery at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 Archery competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app. Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023 on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.