India's Prathamesh Jawkar claims silver at Archery World Cup Final 2023

Talented Indian archer Prathamesh Jawkar has clinched a silver medal in the men's compound archery at the ongoing Archery World Cup Final 2023 in Hermosillo, Mexico, on September 10.

The gold medal match between Jawkar and Mathias Fullerton of Denmark resulted in a tie (148-148). This led to a shoot-off among the finalists. The contest was indeed very close as both finalists scored 10 in the shoot-off. However, Mathias Fullerton's arrow was closer to the center and was announced the winner.

Earlier, in the quarterfinal Prathamesh defeated Miguel Becerra of Italy 149-141. In the semifinal, the 20-year-old Indian archer got another victory against Mike Schloesser of Netherlands 150-149 and advanced to the final.

India's performance at Archery World Cup Final 2023

At the prestigious Archery World Cup Final, the Indian squad has produced mixed results. Prathamesh Jawkar won a silver medal, on the other hand, other archers could not live up to the expectations.

In the men's compound event, Abhishek Verma lost the bronze medal match to Mike Schloesser. Earlier, in the quarterfinal, the Indian archer defeated Sawyer Sullivan of America. Later, in the semifinal, he lost to Denmark's Mathias Fullerton.

Meanwhile, in the women's compound competition, Aditi Swami lost in the quarterfinal of the Archery World Cup Final. Not to forget, the 17-year-old won gold medal at the World Archery Championships earlier this year.

Another promising Indian archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost in the quarterfinal to Sara Lopez of Colombia. At the 2023 World Archery Championships, Jyothi was a part of the women's compound team that claimed the gold medal. The 27-year-old also clinched bronze in the individual compound event at the championships in Berlin, Germany.

Nevertheless, the Indian archers (both compound and recurve) will look to put up an impressive show at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The Asian Games will be particularly crucial for the recurve archers, as they will have an opportunity to grab quotas for the Paris Olympics 2024.