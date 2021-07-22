India at Tokyo Olympics (Day 1, 23rd July) schedule: When and where to watch team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020 will commence on July 23rd. A total of four sports will take place on Day 1 of the mega-event. The four sports are archery, equestrian, rowing and shooting.

Four athletes will be representing India at the archery men's & women's event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indians will want to get through the qualification round and make it to the next stage of the event.

There is a shooting Pre-Event training as well on Friday. The Indian shooters will use this as an opportunity to hone their skills and give their best shot in the shooting events at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India at Tokyo Olympics (Day 1, 23rd July): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

India will see its players compete in one sport across two events on Friday. They will start their Olympics 2020 campaign at the Archery event.

Archery

Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, 5:30 AM onwards

Men’s Individual Qualification Rounds, 9:30 AM onwards

India at Tokyo Olympics (Day 1, 23rd July): Who will compete today?

Archery Tokyo 2020 Test Event

Three male and one female player will ply their trade in the archery event for India on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Female archer Deepak Kumari will compete in the Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds. The 27-year old archer is currently ranked the World No. 1 and is likely to make it to the next round of the event.

Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will represent India at the Men's Individual Qualification Rounds.

India at Tokyo Olympics (Day 1, 23rd July): Live-Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the hosting rights and will telecast the matches played at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Fans can catch Indian players in action via the SonyLIV website & app too.

