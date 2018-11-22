×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Indian archery ropes in NTPC as title sponsors

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    22 Nov 2018, 20:25 IST

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) The de-recognised Archery Association of India on Thursday got a big boost, inking a three-year sponsorship deal with NTPC Limited, which will have the title rights for all national tournaments.

The partnership comes just a month before the elections of the national federation which has been suspended since 2012 for violation of sports code.

The NTPC will also have exclusive right to provide kits and apparels to Indian archery team for international participation.

"The ties will certainly strengthen archery in the country and will help India become a strong and vibrant archery nation in the world," administrator of the AAI and former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi said in a statement.

"This partnership with AAI will go a long way in nurturing the potential of hidden talents in archery," NTPC executive director M S D Bhattamishra said.

This partnership is the biggest ever of its kind in Indian archery and from now all the national championships and national ranking tournaments will be named after NTPC for a period of three years, it added.

The AAI will annually host National Archery Championships in four age groups -- senior, junior, sub-junior and U-14, four National Ranking Archery Tournaments plus one final in senior, junior and sub-junior categories, instituting prize money to archers and coaches

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Indian women's compound archery team 2nd in Asiad ranking...
RELATED STORY
Archery at Asian Games 2018: Gutsy compound silvers save...
RELATED STORY
2018 Archery World Cup Finals: Deepika Kumari wins bronze
RELATED STORY
Archery World Cup Finals 2018: Deepika Kumari and...
RELATED STORY
India's Deepika Kumari wins Bronze at Samsun Archery...
RELATED STORY
Sara Lopez claims Compound Women's Gold at Samsun. Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Archers in Olympic history: The modern day...
RELATED STORY
Indian Archer Abhishek Verma Confident Of Getting Gold At...
RELATED STORY
5 sports that can help India win double digit medals in...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Olympics archers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us