Indian Archery at Tokyo Olympics: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

The Indian archery team will begin their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on 23 July 2021, starting with men's and women's individual ranking rounds. The main archery event will start on 24 July 2021. The archery competition will take place at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

The Indian archers will be heading to the Tokyo Olympics as one of the favorites to win an Olympic medal. They have already put on incredible performances at the Archery World Cup 2021.

Indian women's archer Deepika Kumar, one of India's hopefuls heading to Tokyo, clinched three back-to-back gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris, France.

The Indian archery team hasn't won an Olympic medal to date. This is why the current Indian archery team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari are determined to bring home a medal this time around from the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Considering their recent success at the 2021 Archery World Cup, archery is one of India's medal prospects alongside shooting, wrestling and boxing.

Indian archery team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Men's Individual: Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual: Deepika Kumari

Men's Team: Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Mixed Team: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

Indian archery team schedule and timings (IST) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

23rd July 2021

Women's Individual Ranking Round - 5:30 am to 7:30 am IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumari

Men's Individual Ranking Round - 10:30 am to 12:30 pm IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

24th July 2021

Mixed Team Eliminations - 6:00 am to 8:35 am

Archers in action - Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

26th July 2021

Men's Team Eliminations - 6:00 am to 7:35 am IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

27th July 2021

Men's Individual Eliminations - 6:00 am to 9:55 am IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual Eliminations - 6:00 am to 9:55 am IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumar

Men's Individual Eliminations - 12:30 pm to 4:25 pm IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual Eliminations - 12:30 pm to 4:25 pm IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumar

So much happiness and pride in this picture from the recent Archery World Cup ❤#GoldenGirls #WomenInSports



( This pic was clicked after the Indian Women's Recurve Team clinched Gold 🥇 at World Cup Stage 3 at Paris ) pic.twitter.com/N5XXreJOqC — The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 2, 2021

28th July 2021

Men's Individual Eliminations - 6:00 am to 9:55 am IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual Eliminations - 6:00 am to 9:55 am IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumar

Men's Individual Eliminations - 12:30 pm to 3:10 pm IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual Eliminations - 12:30 pm to 3:10 pm IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumar

29th July 2021

Men's Individual Eliminations - 6:00 am to 9:55 am IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual Eliminations - 6:00 am to 9:55 am IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumar

Men's Individual Eliminations - 12:30 pm to 3:10 pm IST

Archers in action - Atanu Das, Pravin Jhadav, Tarundeep Rai

Women's Individual Eliminations - 12:30 pm to 3:10 pm IST

Archer in action - Deepika Kumar

Indian archery team live streaming details

The Indian archery team can be seen live at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the events on Sony Liv. The live telecast of the archery events will commence at 5:30 am IST.

