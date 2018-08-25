Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indian recurve archers return medal-less from Asiad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
16   //    25 Aug 2018, 17:03 IST

Jakarta, Aug 25 (PTI) The Indian recurve archers' will return empty-handed from the 18th Asian Games with both the men and women sides crashing out in the quarterfinals of the team events, here today.

After witnessing a disappointing campaign in the individual recurve events, the onus was on the men's and women's teams to make up for the poor show but it was not to be.

The Indian women's team lost 2-6 to formidable Chinese Taipei.

The Indians, represented by Ankita Bhakat, Promila Daimary and Deepika Kumari lost 0-2 0-2 2-0 0-2 against the Chinese Taipei trio of Chien-Ying Lei, Chia-Mao Peng and Yating Tan to bow out of the competition.

The Indian women had earlier defeated Mongolia 5-3 in the previous round.

It was a similar script for the men's recurve team as well as they lost 1-5 against favourites Korea in the quarterfinals.

The Indian men's team of Jagdish Choudhary, Atanu Das and Viswash started brightly to hold the Korean trio of Woojin Kim, Wooseok Lee and Jinhyek Oh 1-1 in the first set before the Koreans up their ante to pocket the next two sets with identical 2-0 margin and seal a place in the semifinals.

The Indian men had defeated Vietnam 5-3 in the previous round to set up a clash against the Koreans

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Road to Jakarta Asian Games : Can Indian recurve archers...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Vishwas targets second Asiad medal...
RELATED STORY
Road to Jakarta Asian Games 2018: Indian archers to try...
RELATED STORY
Archery World Cup 2018: Indian mixed pair team in bronze...
RELATED STORY
Indian women's compound archery team 2nd in Asiad ranking...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Olympics archers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Archers in Olympic history: The modern day...
RELATED STORY
5 sports that can help India win double digit medals in...
RELATED STORY
Indian Archer Abhishek Verma Confident Of Getting Gold At...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us