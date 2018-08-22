Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian women's compound archery team 2nd in Asiad ranking round

Press Trust of India
News
22 Aug 2018

India's Madhumita Kumari takes part in the compound women's individual qualification round archery event at the 2018 Asian Games
India's Madhumita Kumari in action at the compound women's individual qualification round archery event

Jakarta, Aug 22 (PTI) The Indian women's compound archery team qualified second for the Asian Games quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round, here today.

India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and today's round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half.

Jyoti Sureka Vennam was the star of the show, grabbing the second spot in the individual rankings. Jyoti finished with 706 points, just one less than top-ranked Yinsuhan Chen of Taipei.

Muskan Kirar finished ninth with 691 points while Madhumita Kumari was 11th with 689. Trisha Deb, who had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, managed 683 points, which placed her 19th.

The Indian team tallied 2085 points behind Korea, which created a Games record of 2105.

The compound event for the ongoing Games only has team medals on offer and individual medals have been done away.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be held on Sunday.

"We will see before the event, which players will compete in the team event. It was very close. We had a good day. The conditions were good, though it was slightly hot out there," India's Compound coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja said.

"Our archers have been very consistent. The performance at Incheon had boosted their confidence. We have done well in World Cups too. We are surely contenders for medal in Compound," he added.

The men's compound rankings will be decided later in the day.

The women recurve team had yesterday qualified in the seventh place and men's team qualified eighth.

Deepika Kumari was the best placed Indian in individual recurve at number 17.

Asian Games 2018 Madhumita Kumari Muskan Kirar
