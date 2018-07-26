Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Indian Women's Compound archery team creates history, earns top spot in World rankings

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
72   //    26 Jul 2018, 15:37 IST

Antalya 2018 Hyundai Archery World Cup
Jyothi Surekha Vennam

What's the story?

The Indian Women's Compound Archery team has created history by reaching the top spot in the world rankings. The Indian team stands on three hundred and forty-two points (342.600), six points ahead of second-placed Chinese Taipei.

In case you didn't know...

This particular style of archery requires a 'compound' bow, on which the name of this sport is based.

Compound Archery is usually done with a bow that is stiffer than the recurve bow, providing for more accuracy in the process. The bows are much more energy efficient and provide the archer with a mechanical benefit.

However, there is one overall negative of Compound Archery, i.e, it is still not recognized as an Olympic Sport. Indeed, the biggest multi-sport big-ticket event accepts only Recurve Archery as the only valid form of the sport.

The heart of the matter

Owing to some solid performances in the past few months, the Indian Women's compound team is now number one in the world rankings. The team recently shocked tournament favourites Chinese Taipei in Berlin, when they defeated them to reach the final.

As a result, the Indian Women's team now finds itself on the very top of the world rankings.


The Indian Women's Compound Archery team consists of several top archers. The most notable amongst them is Jyothi Surekha Vennam. Vennam has bagged over seventy career medals, with her most famous gold coming at the Asian Archery Championships in 2015.

Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari, and Trisha Deb are also some of the known archers of this field; with Kirar and Deb accompanying Vennam on the way to the Final in Berlin.

What's next?

Indian Women's number one ranking will give archery a major boost going forward. Archery has never been one of India's favourites sports. However, Archery being a sport which is included in every big event, it is good to see the Indian Women doing well.

Topics you might be interested in:
Archery World Cup Jyothi Surekha Vennam
