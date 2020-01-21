IOA president Narinder Batra requests World Archery to lift suspension on AAI

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Narinder Batra

What's the story?

Narinder Batra, the president of the Indian Olympic Association, has requested the international governing body of the sport - World Archery - to lift the suspension on Archery Association of India (AAI).

The background

Vijay Kumar Malhotra had served the head of AAI for forty years (1973-2012) before being de-recognised by the government.

Earlier in December 2018, BVP Rao had been elected as AAI President but was forced to quit after the Supreme Court gave a ruling of fresh elections to be conducted.

In June 2019, Rao and Arjun Munda had elected themselves as Presidents of the body in two separately conducted elections in Delhi and Chandigarh. As a consequence, the World Body had suspended the AAI.

The heart of the matter

Recently, elections for the post of AAI president were conducted once again and Union Minister Arjun Munda beat BVP Rao by a margin of 34-18 votes. Munda's entire panel is now eligible for the entire tenure of four years.

The Delhi High Court had ordered for these elections to take place. They were fought in the presence of World Archery's (WA) observer Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, who is also WA Asia region vice-president.

Chapol will soon be submitting a report based on which WA will take a call on the lifting of the suspension on AAI.

Batra wrote a letter to the IOA Chief reasoning that free and fair elections were conducted this time around and that too under WA's observer. He requested the Chief to lift the suspension so that India can prepare for the 2020 Olympics in full swing. In the statement, Batra wrote,

"I would personally like to request for lifting the suspension on AAI so that work can start properly for preperation of 2020 Tokyo."

Advertisement

What's next?

It is yet to be seen if IOA Chief will pay sincere consideration to Batra's plea. Chapol's report is also awaited and will majorly influence the current scenario.

India has already secured one Women's individual event and a Men's team event quota for the quadrennial event but is looking to secure more quotas.