Jamshedpur to host Senior National Archery Championships

India’s steel city Jamshedpur is all set to host the senior national archery championships from October 1 to 10. The Indian round will be held on October 2 and 3 followed by the compound on October 5 and 6. The recurve round will be the final event and is scheduled to be held on October 8 and 9.

The senior archery nationals will be held under the aegis of the Jharkhand Archery Association (JAA) with local host TATA Steel Limited being involved as partners.

The federation has asked the participants to report a day prior to their respective events to avoid overcrowding and minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Participants have been asked to report a day before their events to avoid any risk of COVID-19. They will leave as soon as their event is over to avoid overcrowding at the venue,” a JAA official told Sportskeeda.

With many elite names like Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das likely to miss the national championship, it will be a good opportunity for aspiring archers to make it to the team for the Archery Asian Championships.

Both Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das are currently in Yankton, USA for the ongoing Archery World Cup.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) will conduct a selection trial to select the team for the Asian Championships that is scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from November 13 to 19.

Abhishek Verma fails at Archery World Cup

Also Read

Meanwhile, compound archer Abhishek Verma was ousted from the Archery World Cup Final in Yankton after losing his compound men's quarter-final match 142-146 to the USA's Braden Gellenthien.

Verma, seeded sixth in the Archery World Cup Final, came into the competition riding on the back of a silver medal at the World Championships with Jyothi Surekha in the compound mixed team category. He, however, could not retain the same form and was trounced by Gellenthien.

Edited by S Chowdhury