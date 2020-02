Khelo India University Games 2020: Archery schedule and timing

Khelo India University Games 2020

The Archery event in the Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from February 22 and will culminate on February 26. A total of 30 universities' 165 archers will compete in the competition, which will take place at the Archery Ground Campus – 10, Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is responsible for nominating in each of the four events - Recurve Men, Recurve Women, Compound Men, and Compound Women. All entries shall come through the AIU. The Archery competition during KIUG will be conducted as per the rules and regulations of the World Archery Federation and Archery Association of India.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Archery schedule:

22nd February 2020:

8:30 AM - Recurve Men, Qualification Round 2X70 Mtrs

8:30 AM - Recurve Women, Qualification Round 2X70 Mtrs

2:00 PM - Compound Women Qualification Round 2X50 Mtrs

23rd February 2020:

9:00 AM - Compound Men, 1/16 Elimination Round

9:45 AM - Compound Women, 1/16 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Compound Men, 1/8 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Compound Women, 1/8 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Compound Men, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Compound Women, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:40 AM - Compound Men, Semi-Final

11:40 AM - Compound Women, Semi-Final

1:30 PM - Compound Men Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:00 PM - Compound Women Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:30 PM - Compound Men Team, Semi-Final

2:30 PM - Compound Women Team, Semi-Final

3:15 PM - RX Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

3:40 PM - CX Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

4:05 PM - RX Team, Semi-Final

4:05 PM - CX Team, Semi-Final

24th February 2020:

9:00 AM - Recurve Men, 1/16 Elimination Round

9:45 AM - Recurve Women, 1/16 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Recurve Men, 1/8 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Recurve Women, 1/8 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Recurve Men, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Recurve Women, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:40 AM - Recurve Men, Semi-Final

11:40 AM - Recurve Women, Semi-Final

1:30 PM - Recurve Men Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:00 PM - Recurve Women Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:30 PM - Recurve Men Team, Semi-Final

2:30 PM - Recurve Women Team, Semi-Final

25th February 2020:

9:00 AM - Compound Women, Bronze Medal

9:20 AM - Compound Men, Bronze Medal

9:40 AM - Compound Women, Gold Medal

10:00 AM - Compound Women, Gold Medal

10:30 AM - CX Team, Bronze Medal

10:50 AM - CX Team, Gold Medal

1:00 PM - Compound Women Team, Bronze medal

1:25 PM - Compound Men Team, Bronze Medal

1:50 PM - Compound Women Team, Gold Medal

2:15 PM - Compound Men Team, Gold Medal

26th February 2020:

9:00 AM - Recurve Women, Bronze Medal Match

9:20 AM - Men, Bronze Medal Match

9:40 AM - Recurve Women, Gold Medal Match

10:00 AM - Recurve Men, Gold Medal Match

10:30 AM - RX Team, Bronze Medal Match

10:50 AM - RX Team, Gold Medal Match

1:00 PM - Recurve Women Team, Bronze Medal Match

1:25 PM - Recurve Men Team, Bronze Medal Match

1:50 PM - Recurve Women Team, Gold Medal Match

2:15 PM - Recurve Men Team, Gold Medal Match