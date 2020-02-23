KIUG pits archer friends but rival parents in archery final

Bhubaneswar, February 23: Mukul Sharma (University of Rajasthan) and Sangampreet Bisla (Punjabi University) may square off as friends in the finals of the archery compound individual event at the Khelo India University Games here on Monday; but their parents will be in opposite corners in the true sense, each goading their own ward to win at any cost.

“Yes, I'll take on friend Sangampreet in the final tomorrow. We won’t really be trying to beat the other; we will just focus on our own selves, our own performances,” Mukul said.

Sangampreet is also equally cool about their impending clash. “I will just give my best in the final. I won’t be thinking about gold or silver,” he said.

They are not so sure about their parents though, who are heavily invested in the careers of their talented sons.

"My father has an automobile shop while my mother is a homemaker. They have supported me with everything, including all the equipment which is so expensive. They just want to see me win,” Mukul, who claimed the silver in the Khelo India Youth Games last month, said.

“If everyone has enthusiastic parents like mine, then every child will do very well in sport. I am here today only because of them," he added.

Sangampreet, who hails from a farming family, also has equally passionate folks.

"My father works on a farm, which has wheat and rice crops, while my mother is also a homemaker. They also have given all the support that I needed. When I perform well, they try to do even more for me," Sangampreet, who won bronze in the Youth World Championship last year, said.

That is one thing Mukul hasn't achieved yet. In fact, he hasn't even played in an international tournament yet and that is his immediate goal.

Advertisement

"Going forward, I will be taking part in the archery World Cup trials. I haven't played in any international tournament so far. Hopefully, this year, I will play in one," Mukul sighed.