Komolika, Muskan, Satyam Patil and Sangampreet Bisla lead archery qualifications

Raginee Marko from Rani Durgawati University

Bhubaneswar, February 22: World Recurve Cadet Champion Komolika Bari (Kolhan University, Chaibasa) shot 665 points, to lead women’s recurve qualification while World Junior Championship team medallist Sangampreet Bisla (Punjabi University, Patiala) shot 704 to lead men’s team compound ranking in the inaugural Khelo India University Games here on Saturday.

The host University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, topped the boys recurve team ranking with a solid collective showing by Suryamani Majhi, Ranjit Nayak and Sraban Kumar Mandagi, though it was Sant Gadge Baba Amaravati University’s Satyam Patil and Gaurav Lambe topped individual qualification with 660 points and 659 points.

The girls trio from Punjabi University, Patiala, claimed the top rank in the Compound competition by a mere point from Guru Nanak Dev University on a day when Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyala pair of Muskan Kirar (695 points) and Raginee Marko (693) took the top two slots in individual qualification.

In the fencing competition, Kajal (Panjab University) and Riya Bakshi (Cluster University, Jammu) secured identical 15-8 victories in the women’s Foil semifinals against Simranjeet Kaur (Punjabi University) and Kusum (Panjab University) respectively.

Linthoi Haobam (Manipur University) eked out a 15-14 win against Chhavi Kohli (Punjabi University) in the women’s Epee semifinal to earn a bout against Jyotika Dutta (GNDU). Jagmeet Kaur (GNDU) beat Alka V Sunny (Kannur University) 15-14 and Sanya (Panjab University) defeated Anitha Karunakaran (Punjabi University) 15-10 in the women’s Saber semifinals.

Angal Adiya (Sikkim University) had to endure tense moments and hold his nerve before he ran out a 15-13 winner against Sehajpreet Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University) in the in the Men’s Saber semifinals. Mandeep Singh (Punjabi University) posted a more comfortable 15-9 victory over Abhijit Santhosh (Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam) to earn a shot at the gold medal.

Lovely Professional University’s Lenin Meetei Athokpam and Guru Nanak Dev University’s Udaivir Singh will clash for the men’s Epee gold. The men’s Foil final will see Tushar Raosaheb Aheer (Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Aurangabad) duel with Tariq Hussain (GNDU).