Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Korean archer refuses to celebrate Asian Games gold

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
78   //    29 Aug 2018, 15:04 IST

Jakarta, Aug 29 (AFP) A South Korean archer refused to celebrate bagging a gold medal at the Asian Games after his second-placed compatriot missed a final chance to win an exemption for military service.

Kim Woo-jin, 26, brushed off a strong challenge from Lee Woo-seok in the men's individual recurve on Tuesday, where top spot would have exempted the 21-year-old from South Korea's mandatory near two-year military service.

But Kim -- the reigning Olympic champion in the recurve men's team -- diplomatically claimed the Lee's military predicament wasn't on his mind as he declined to wave the national flag in celebration.

"Whether it was the military situation or anything else not related to the competition, I wasn't thinking about that," Kim said, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"It was just tough to beat someone that I know so well after months of training together."

Lee's situation mirrors that of South Korea's Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur forward who is gunning for gold in the football to gain a military service exemption.

Lee, who has already completed part of his service and is scheduled to be discharged next year, said he was disappointed but "the military isn't all bad", according to Yonhap.

"I'll go back and serve the country the best I can," he added.

Nearly every able-bodied South Korean male is required to enrol by age 28 in the military, although a rare reprieve is gifted to elite sportsmen such as Olympic Games medallists or Asian Games champions

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Indian Archer Abhishek Verma Confident Of Getting Gold At...
RELATED STORY
Archery at Asian Games 2018: Gutsy compound silvers save...
RELATED STORY
Road to Jakarta Asian Games : Can Indian recurve archers...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Champia, Talukdar miss out; Vishwas...
RELATED STORY
Sports Ministry sanctions of Rs. 5 lakh for former archer...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Vishwas targets second Asiad medal...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Deepika Kumari misses flight as she is...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Archers in Olympic history: The modern day...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Olympics archers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 sports that can help India win double digit medals in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us