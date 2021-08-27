2021 Paralympics: Indian archer Jyoti Balyan finishes 15th in ranking round

Indian archer Jyoti Balyan managed to score 671 points by the end of the rankings round to finish 15th on the charts. On Friday (August 27), she began her 2021 Paralympics campaign at the women's individual compound rankings event in Tokyo.

Stretton Jessica of Great Britain finished first with a personal best score of 694. Meanwhile, the Russian Paralympic Committee's Stepanida Artakhinova broke the Paralympic record with a score of 693 and finished second on the list. Cure Oznur of Turkey finished third on the list after recording a personal best of 689 points.

🏹🚨



Jyoti Balyan's aim is spot on as she registers season best score of 671 to finish 15th in the ranking rounds of Women's Individual Compound #ParaArchery match! ✅#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 27, 2021

Jyoti Balyan's Archery Day 1 score

Jyoti Baliyan made a decent start and found herself in 13th place with 56 points after the first round. She targeted two 10s and Xs. Meanwhile, China's Lin Yueshan led the pack with 60 points.

Jyoti slowly started to cover the ground and bettered her target to occupy the 11th position with 168 points after a few more rounds. China continued to lead but Lin Yueshan was replaced by her teammate Li Xinru as No.1

The Indian then made a consistent start to the qualification round. Jyoti steadily recorded points in the 55-56 region through the first half of the ranking round and was placed 13th among 24 archers after 36 arrows.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Archery, women's compound open: Jyoti Balyan has kept it steady in the 55-56 region through the first half of the ranking round and is placed 13th among 24 archers after 36 arrows.



Blog: https://t.co/QgM8b4JdHR pic.twitter.com/3LxwNcLKgI — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 27, 2021

By the end of round six, there was a swap between the table toppers. The Russian Paralympic Committee and Turkey replaced China in the No.1 and 2 spots respectively. Great Britain and France occupied the the No.3 spot and No.4 spot respectively as well as China slipped down further.

In the second round, Jyoti upped her game, recording 57 points. She fought well and was mostly consistent, with her scores revolving around a 55, 56 and 57 points. She maintained the 55s and 56s in the first half of the event to stay in the top 16 throughout the day.

In the final 18 arrows, she picked up the pace and finished the rankings event with a brilliant 58. Jyoti managed to score 671 points by the end of the rankings round to finish 15th on the charts.

