2022 Archery calendar announced, prize pool for World Cup increases by 220 per cent

World Archery has announced the biggest prize pool ever for the upcoming Archery World Cup after confirming the 2022 calendar.

The World governing body said CHF323,600 (£262,000 / $350,000 / €309,000) will be the prize pool available over the four stages and the Archery World Cup final.

At each stage, a total of CHF30,400 (£28,600 / $33,000 / €29,000) will be at stake. World Archery says it is an increase of nearly 220 per cent since 2019. The prize pool for the Archery World Cup final is an increase of 40 per cent, reported InsideTheGamesbiz.in

2022 Archery World Cup calendar announced

The 2022 Archery World Cup series will begin on April 18 and continue until April 24 in Antalya, Turkey. This will be the 15th time the Turkish city will be hosting the World Cup. It missed hosting the penultimate Olympic qualifier and the European Championships last season.

Shanghai, China will host the second circuit from May 16 to 22. Paris, which will also host the 2024 Olympic Games, will welcome the competition from June 20 to 26.

Medellin, Colombia will stage its fourth event from July 18 to 24. Medellin replaces Guatemala City, having previously been on the calendar from 2013 to 2016 and again in 2019. Meanwhile, the venue for the Archery World Cup final has not yet been decided. It will be held in September.

The world body added that if there is any withdrawal of an event due to COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, an alternate venue will be sought for the same date before cancelation or postponement.

There have also been some changes made to the World Cup series as the governing body has removed the byes for the top eight individual seeds. The top eight will instead receive bonus points, which will be added to the Archery World Cup rankings.

World Archery claims the changes have allowed standardization of the schedules of each event, making the tournaments easier to follow for fans and the media.

