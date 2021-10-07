40th NTPC National archery championships: Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinches gold in individual events

India's Compound archers Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam targeted perfect shots to win gold at the 40th NTPC National Archery Championships in Jamshedpur. Both scored 150 in their respective gold medal matches at the Tata Archery Academy ground in Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

It was Jyothi’s first 150 at the National Championships, while it was Abhishek’s bagged first podium finish in a domestic level outing. It was a remarkable outing for both the archers.

Jyothi bettered her game and maintained her consistency by scoring 15 consecutive 10s to record a 150-146 win. Meanwhile, Abhishek stood out in the contest, putting up a robust showing to post a 150-141 win over youngster Mohit in the men’s summit clash in Jamshedpur.

Apart from the two, archer Muskan Kirar hogged the limelight as she equalled a world record of targeting 11Xs at the ongoing Senior National Championships 2021. Earlier, Mexican Linda Ochoa-Anderson held the record for the same.

SAI Media @Media_SAI

#IndianSports

#Archery Compound Archer 🏹🎯 #MuskanKirar scores a total of 150 (11-X) at the ongoing Senior National Championships 2021, Jamshedpur to equal to the World RecordAmazing performance Muskan👏👏 Compound Archer 🏹🎯#MuskanKirar scores a total of 150 (11-X) at the ongoing Senior National Championships 2021, Jamshedpur to equal to the World RecordAmazing performance Muskan👏👏

#IndianSports

#Archery https://t.co/nt4E9LOdWl

Earlier, Abhishek Verma and team consisting of Aman Saini, Ritik Chahal and Kawalpreet Singh helped Delhi win the men's compound archery event. Delhi defeated Andhra Pradesh 230-227 at the Tata Archery Academy campus on Tuesday.

In the women's final, Madhya Pradesh, consisting of Ragini Marko, Muskan Kirar and Srishti Singh, defeated Punjab in a closely-contested final. The Team MP beat Punjab with a scoreline of 232-230 to bag the team championship title.

Compound Archery Indivdual event Scorecard at the 40th NTPC National archery championships final:

Compound

Men: Final: Abhishek Verma (Del) defeated Mohit (Har) 150-141 to secure first and second position on the podium. Meanwhile, Aman Saini (Del) secured a convincing win over Mohan Bhardwaj (SSCB) 145-143 to finish third in the men's individual compound archery event.

Women: Final: V.Jyothi Surekha (PSPB) secured a comfortable win over Muskan Kirar (MP) 150-141 to bag gold and silver medals respectively. Raginee Marko of Madhya Pradesh pulled off a thriller to defeat Pragati (Del) in a 10-9 shoot-off. They targeted identical scores of 147-147 in the final for the bronze medal.

Also Read

In the Mixed team final, AIP defeated Delhi 155-152 to bag gold and silver medals while Madhya Pradesh attained third place finish to beat Maharashtra 157-154.

Also read: 40th NTPC National archery championships: Archer Abhishek Verma shines, team Delhi bags gold

Edited by Rohit Mishra