Abhishek Verma ousted in quarter-final at Archery World Cup Final 

Indian archer Abhishek Verma was ousted from the Archery World Cup Final in Yankton after losing his compound men's quarter-final match 142-146 to the USA's Braden Gellenthien.

Abhishek Verma, seeded sixth in the Archery World Cup Final, came into the tournament on the back of a silver medal at the World Archery Championships with Jyothi Surekha in the compound mixed team category. He, however, couldn't muster form as he was outplayed by Gellenthien.

A poor start in End One, courtesy of a gust of wind, put Abhishek Verma on the backfoot. An 8-pointer did no good for Abhishek Verma as he finished with a one-point deficit at a 27-28 scoreline.

A perfect 30 for Gellenthien put the Indian on the backfoot in End 2 and Abhishek Verma fell behind by two points at 56-58.

Valliant effort from Abhishek Verma

The Indian compound archer came back stronger in the End 3 and almost scored a perfect-30, but, on measure, the last arrow was deemed to be a nine-pointer. Gellenthien also managed 29 and the Indian was trailing by two points at 85-87.

The archers shared the points in End 4 as both of them managed to score 29 each and in the fifth and last End, the American brought out his A-game to score a perfect-30. Two nine-pointers did no good for Abhishek Verma as he only managed 28 in the fifth and final End to go down by a massive 142-146.

After Abhishek Verma's exit, only two Indians - the husband-wife duo of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das - remain in contention for a medal.

The Olympians will be in action on Thursday in the recurve men's and women's quarterfinals, respectively.

Atanu Das, seeded fifth, will face fourth-seeded Maximilian Weckmueller of Germany while top-seeded Deepika Kumari will lock horns against Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia, who is seeded eighth.

Edited by Rohit Mishra