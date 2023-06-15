Aditi Gopichand creates new U-18 compound World Record in Archery

Aditi Gopichand Swamy has registered a world record in the women's compound archery event during the qualification stage at the U-18 Archery World Cup. The tournament is underway in Medellin. Swamy, 16, portrayed her talent with a remarkable score of 711/720.

Doing so, she has surpassed the previous record of Lico Arreola of the United States, who holds the record of 705 points. Aditi's outstanding achievement of scoring, 711/720 during the 72-arrow compound qualification not only broke the U-18 record but also came within two points of the senior record of 713. This record belongs to Colombian archer Sara Lopez.

Aditi's score of 711 out of 720 has also let her register an Asian record in the Women's 50m Compound Round under 18 category.

Indian compound team missed the world record by one point

India's women's compound team, composing Praneet Kaur and Jyoti Surekha Vennam alongside Aditi, portrayed brilliance and combined 2119 points. Unluckily, they missed creating a world record by a sole point. Notably, the South Korean team registered a new record of 2120 points last week in Asia Cup in Singapore.

Jyoti hooked on the second position with 708 points, closely trailing Aditi. While Praneet showcased her talent and earned the sixth position with 700 points. Avneet Kaur ended in 28th position with 684 points.

With Aditi Gopichand Swamy leading the qualification round, closely followed by Jyothi Surekha Vennam, the individual matches are set to commence on Thursday, June 15.

Male athletes shine in men's compound section

As far as the men's compound section is concerned, Abhishek Verma, the former world champion, who made a comeback after missing the previous two editions, finished eighth with a score of 707 points. It made him the top-tier Indian in the qualifiers.

Moreover, Ojas Pravin Deotale got the 13th spot with 703 points, trailed by Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar in the 19th position with 702 points. Rajat Chauhan ended the Indian archers' performance in the qualifiers, hooking on the 28th spot with 698 points.

