In recent developments in Indian sports, Aditi Gopichand and Priyansh showcased their outstanding talent at the World Archery Youth Championships, winning gold medals. In the championships taking place in Limerick, Ireland, Aditi emerged as the U-18 women's world champion, whereas Priyansh clinched the U-21 world champion title in compound archery.

Aditi's triumph marks a notable milestone in her career as she is now the only fourth Indian female archer to win an individual medal at the Championships.

Palton Hansda (2006), Deepika Kumari (2009, 2011) and Komalika Bari (2019, 2021) are the other three Indians to have won individual medals in the World Archery Youth Championships. She remains the first compound archer to achieve the feat of winning a medal in the tournament.

She dominated against Leann Drake of the United States and secured a well-deserving gold medal. She defeated Leann by a score of 142-136 and took a five-point lead at the halfway mark.

Her success adds to her impressive track record, as she earlier won gold in the U-18 compound women's event alongside Ekta Rani and Aishwarya Sharma. Her achievements do not halt here, as she also holds the distinction of breaking the U-18 compound women's qualifying record in the World Cup, staged last month.

Back then, she was the senior debutant in the World Cup and won a bronze medal in Colombia. Last year, she also clutched a silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah.

World Archery @worldarchery 🥇

It's gold for the Indian archer in Limerick.



#WorldArchery Aditi Swami WINS!It's gold for the Indian archer in Limerick. Aditi Swami WINS! 💥🥇It's gold for the Indian archer in Limerick. #WorldArchery https://t.co/hZyddY2d84

Priyansh shines in World Archery Youth Championships

Priyansh showcased his composure throughout the event and overcame critical challenges to prove his mettle in the World Archery Youth Championships. He emerged victorious in the one-sided U-21 final against Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia. His impeccable shooting and capabilities to handle pressure were evident throughout.

Clinching a 147-141 victory over the opponent also creates history for India, as it was the first time the nation concluded with two individual medalists at a single edition of the World Archery Youth Championships.

Poll : 0 votes