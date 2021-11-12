Archery boost for India, Asian Games to have 10 events, including individual compound categories

In what will be a boost for archery in India, the sport at next year's Asian Games will have 10 events.

The 2018 edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang added mixed archery events but removed two individual events from the compound section. However, the 2021 Asian Games will see the return of compound archery, including men's and women's individual categories.

With India boasting a strong compound team, the development would uplift the spirit of Indian archers.

In 2018, India won two silver medals in compound archery events with both the men's team and the women's team finishing second best.

Asian Archery Championships to be hosted in India

Giving further upliftment to the sport in India, the Archery Association of India is pushing to host the next edition of the Asian Archery Championship in India.

Giving fillip to the move is the appointment of Archery Association of India's secretary general Pramod Chandurkar as an executive member of the world body - the World Archery Association.

The move to hold the Asian Archery Championship in India will help improve the sport at the grassroots level.

The appointment of Pramod Chandurkar happened at the WAA Congress on Friday. The World Archery Asia Congress also re-elected Chung Euisun as its president.

The WAA consists of 28 countries with five executive members and three vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, India’s young archers will be seen in action at the 22nd Asian Archery Championships, commencing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

The official practice is scheduled for Saturday, while the preliminary round will start Sunday.

The continental competition will conclude on November 19.

Maharashtra’s teenage national champion in men’s recurve Parth Sushant Salunkhe, is among the four-member recurve team competing at the Asian Archery Championships.

The Indian team will be accompanied by four coaches and two physios. Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, India’s high performance director in archery, will also tour Dhaka.

