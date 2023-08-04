Archery World Championships 2023: Indian Women's Compound team claims historic gold after defeating Mexico in the final

At the ongoing Archery World Championships 2023, the Indian women's compound team claimed the gold medal by defeating Mexico 235-229 in the final on Friday (August 4).

The compound archery team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur became the new world champions in Berlin. It must be noted that this is India's first gold medal at the Archery World Championships.

Earlier in the event, the Indian trio stunned the Colombian compound team in the semifinal. Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet beat the defending champions Colombia 220-216. They have been impressive throughout the championship and maintained their consistency until the final arrow was shot.

Performance of India at Archery World Championships so far

The Indian archers have not been able to live up to the expectations. This event was particularly crucial for the recurve archers of India. They had a chance to secure the 2024 Paris Olympics quota. However, none of them were able to grab the opportunity.

The Indian men's recurve team lost to Korea in the quarterfinal. In a similar effort, the women's recurve team lost their quarterfinal contest to the Netherlands.

In the men's recurve event, expectations were very high from Dhiraj Bommadevara, as he stood in the second position in the qualification round. However, he lost in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's recurve event, Simranjeet Kaur also lost in the pre-quarterfinals. The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be another major challenge for them.

On the flip side, the compound archers have done rather well so far. On August 3, four of them were able to enter the quarterfinal of the individual event.

Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur made it to the quarterfinals of the individual women's event. In addition, Ojas Deotale, in the men's event, also entered the quarterfinals.

More nail-biting contest will be witnessed on the remaining days of the Archery World Championships.