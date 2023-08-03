Archery World Championships 2023: Indian women's compound team reaches final

Indian compound women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami stunned the lookouts with their exclusive performances to reach the final of the ongoing Archery World Championships 2023. On Wednesday, they outclassed the defending champions Colombia by a scoreline of 220-216 to attain the feat.

They are now set to face Mexico in the final showdown which has been scheduled for August 4th. The trio is optimistic to carry on excellence in the all-important final clash. While opening up their sentiments on the upcoming encounter, which will serve as a forum to win a coveted gold medal for the country, the trio said:

This result was not expected, as the match was played against the windy weather. It made the competition challenging but we are happy. We focused on our shot and calmly get through the round without rushing.

Their statements further read:

We did not want to mess anything up so we just focused on our shot and on shooting well. For India, this will be a chance on Friday for the first Gold in World Championships. We will focus on the shooting will to bring the gold medal home.

Men's and mixed compound teams out of contention at Archery World Championships

As far as the men's compound team is concerned, the hopes ended for them with tight defeats. Even the mixed compound team was not spared as shared the same fate as the men's team.

In the men's event, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar could not survive in the quarterfinals of the Archery World Championships 2023. They lost to the Netherlands by a scoreline of 230-235. The mixed team, comprising of Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, was thrashed by the USA by a score of 154-153 in the last eight round.

The women's compound team is now getting praise for their utmost efforts and passion to reach the final of the Archery World Championships. They will aim to carry on their performances in the important clash and to serve as the country's pride by winning the medal.