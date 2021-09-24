Archery World Championships: India’s medal hunt continues as 3 Indians sail into the quarterfinals

Compound trio of Abhishek Verma, Ankita Bhakat, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam advanced to the quarterfinals on Friday, adding further hope of getting more medals at the Archery World Championships.

India has already confirmed two medals by entering the compound women's and mixed finals which are scheduled to be held in the early hours of Saturday.

Ankita produced the biggest upset when she eliminated Korean World No. 4 Kang Chae-Young. The 23-year-old Kolkata archer held her nerves to knock out the team's Tokyo Olympic gold-medalist.

Ankita dropped just one set to beat Chae-Young 6-4 (29-28, 28-28, 27-27, 24-29, 29-28) and set up a last-eight clash with USA’s Casey Kaufhold at the Archery World Championship.

The Indian started off brilliantly, shooting two 10s en route to 29 out of 30, mounting early pressure on the Korean. Thereafter, both archers had a thrilling battle, tying two sets as Ankita held on for a 4-2 lead.

The Indian was wayward in the fourth set, shooting in the red ring thrice (8, 8, 8) while Chae-Young was at her best (X, 10, 9) to bring the match on an even keel. Locked 4-4, Ankita showed fine composure to fire in two 10s to clinch the issue.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also shine at Archery World Championships

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also advanced into their respective quarterfinal rounds of the Archery World Championships.

Verma, who is the reigning world cup gold medalist, had two perfect rounds as he beat Jozef Bosansky of Slovakia 145-142 (29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 30-29, 28-29)

Former Asian Games team champion Verma will face American World No. 1 Mike Schloesser later in the day.

Jyothi, on the other hand, showed the door to Korea’s Chaewon So. She defeated her 146-142 (30-29, 29-29, 28-30, 29-29, 26-29). Jyoti will now face Croatian Amanda Mlinaric, the reigning under-21 archery world champion.

Edited by Diptanil Roy