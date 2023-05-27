The Indian archery team delivered an outstanding performance at the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2 in Shanghai, China, with several athletes shining on the global stage. India's archers won impressive victories and dominated the compound events during the competition, which ran from May 16 to May 21.

Prathamesh Jawkar, a 19-year-old talent who won the individual men's compound event, was one of India's standout performers. Jawkar's journey to the gold medal was a testament to his talent and perseverance.

Jawkar displayed consistent precision and composure in defeating formidable opponents such as Indonesia's Dhany Diva Pradana, Korea's Kim Jongho, and Denmark's Martin Damsbo. In a thrilling final, he defeated the world's No. 1 archer, Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands, by a single point, securing the gold medal with a score of 149-148.

Meanwhile, in the compound mixed team event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale collaborated to create magic. The Indian duo continued their successful run from the previous stage of the Archery World Cup, displaying exceptional synergy and skill.

They advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh and Turkey in the first round. Vennam and Deotale defeated Italy in the semi-finals before taking on the top-seeded Korean duo of Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho in the final. Their flawless performance in the gold medal match secured India's second consecutive gold medal with a score of 156-155.

Avneet Kaur, who is only 18 years old, made a name for herself by winning bronze in the individual women's compound event. Following a close semi-final loss to Ella Gibson of the United Kingdom, Kaur demonstrated tenacity and skill in the bronze medal match against Ipek Tomruk of Turkey. She won the bronze medal with a score of 147-144, demonstrating her potential as a rising star in Indian archery.

Despite the disappointment of veteran archers Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai falling short of expectations, the Indian archery team's overall performance was commendable. India's dominance in the compound events was evident, with two gold medals and one bronze medal.

The performances of Prathamesh Jawkar, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Pravin Deotale, and Avneet Kaur at the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2 demonstrate Indian archers' talent and determination.

These outstanding performances in the Archery World Cup cement India's position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of archery.

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 2: India’s medal winners

Prathamesh Jawkar - Gold Medal in Individual Men’s Compound

Jyothi Surekha Vennam & Ojas Pravin Deotale - Gold Medal in Compound Mixed Team

Avneet Kaur - Bronze Medal in Individual Women’s Compound

