Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3: Which Indians won medals at the Archery World Cup?

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia, witnessed a remarkable performance by Indian archers, with Abhishek Verma leading the charge by securing a gold medal in the compound individual event. Alongside Verma's triumph, the Indian contingent displayed their prowess, earning three bronze medals in various categories. Let's delve into the accomplishments of the Indian archers at this prestigious event.

Abhishek Verma's Golden Moment:

Abhishek Verma, India's compound archer, delivered an outstanding performance to win gold at the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3. Despite facing stiff competition, Verma displayed skill and poise throughout the tournament.

In a thrilling final, the 33-year-old defeated the 2019 world champion, James Lutz of the United States, by a score of 148-146. Verma's focus on his shooting and determination to give it all paid off, as he won his third individual gold medal in the Archery World Cup, his most recent triumph coming in Paris in 2019.

Aside from Abhishek Verma's success, the Indian team received three bronze medals in various categories. The Indian men's compound team, comprised of Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar, won bronze with their synergy and precision. Similarly, the Indian women's compound team of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Parneet Kaur performed admirably, earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

The men's recurve team, which included Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, and Tushar Shelke, demonstrated their skill and determination by winning a bronze medal.

The Indian archers are determined to continue their impressive run as the Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 comes to a close. Bhajan Kaur and Tushar Shelke's mixed recurve team lost against Chinese Taipei in the bronze medal match.

Although the recurve archers were unable to advance past the quarter-final stage, their performances demonstrated the enormous potential of the Indian recurve discipline.

The Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia, has proven to be a memorable event for Indian archery, with Abhishek Verma taking gold in the compound individual event. The overall performance of the Indian contingent has been commendable, with three bronze medals in various categories.

Poll : 0 votes